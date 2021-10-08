Norfolk's top 10 Indian restaurants according to TripAdvisor
It's National Curry Week, so we have looked at Norfolk's top 10 Indian restaurants according to TripAdvisor.
From King's Lynn to Norwich, curry lovers across the county will find somewhere to celebrate and enjoy a good nosh.
1. King's Lynn Tandoori
Where? 1 Wootton Rd, King's Lynn PE30 4EZ
Opening times: 12pm - 11pm, 5pm - 11pm Fridays
Cost: £10 - £15
According to TripAdvisor, King's Lynn Tandoori is the county's top Indian restaurant, serving a wide variety of curries accompanied by a series of specials including mixed grill bhuna and sweet chilli pudina.
2. Namaste Village, Norwich
Where? 131-139 Queens Rd, Norwich NR1 3PN
Opening times: 5pm - 10pm
Cost: £20
Once visited by former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Namaste Village prides itself on a large selection of vegan and vegetarian options with an array of traditional dishes.
3. Dhaba at Fifteen, Norwich
Where? 15 Magdalen St, Norwich NR3 1LE
Opening times: 5pm - 10:30pm
Cost: £10 - £15
This restaurant on Magdalen Street took home the top prize at the English Curry Awards in 2019, with its Gol guppa and Patha Chaat lauded by judges.
4. Duke of Delhi, Norwich
Where? The Mill Inn, Ipswich Rd, Norwich NR15 1UB
Opening times: 5pm - 11pm
Cost: £10 - £15
This restaurant offers a range of exclusive dishes alongside a selection of regional classics such as Rezala and Pasanda.
5. The Green Eatery, Norwich
Where? 2a Opie St, Norwich NR1 3DN
Opening times: 12pm - 9.30pm
Cost: £15
Despite not being strictly an Indian restaurant, The Green Eatery still makes the list offering a variety of curry dishes alongside other delicacies from around the world including katsu curries and pancakes.
6. New Saffron, Thetford
Where? 17 St Giles' Ln, Thetford IP24 2AE
Opening times: 5pm - 10pm
Cost: £8 - £12
This restaurant has been based in Thetford since 2013 offering a range of tradition Indian meals alongside English dishes such as roast chicken and fried scampi.
7. Merchants of Spice II, Norwich
Where? 127 Yarmouth Rd, Norwich NR7 0QY
Opening times: 5pm - 11pm
Cost: £10 - £15
The restaurant was recently one of seven Norwich restaurants nominated at this year's English Curry Awards.
Mains range from £8.95 and £14.95 — with one of the more expensive dishes being a Rabbit Bhuna.
8. Titash Indian Restaurant, Downham Market
Where? 28 High St, Downham Market PE38 9HH
Opening times: 12pm - 11pm
Cost: £10 - £15
Part of the community in Downham Market for over 12 years, this small but mighty Indian restaurant offers plates from south Asia cooked by a chef with 32-years experience.
9. The Bank, Sheringham
Where? 7 Church St, Sheringham NR26 8QR
Opening times: 5pm - 9pm
Cost: £10 - £15
The only north Norfolk restaurant on the list, The Bank has won numerous TripAdvisor certificates of excellence for its Nepalese and Asian menu.
10. The Downham Tandoori Restaurant, Downham Market
Where? 52-56 High St, Downham Market PE38 9HH
Opening times: 12pm - 11.30pm
Cost: £10 - £15
This restaurant offers something for vegans, vegetarians and meat eaters alike, with a menu of curry favourites and house specials.