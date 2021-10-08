Published: 5:05 PM October 8, 2021

Try one of Norfolk's top Indian restaurants this National Curry Week. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

It's National Curry Week, so we have looked at Norfolk's top 10 Indian restaurants according to TripAdvisor.

From King's Lynn to Norwich, curry lovers across the county will find somewhere to celebrate and enjoy a good nosh.

1. King's Lynn Tandoori

King's Lynn Tandoori when it opened with live music performances last year. - Credit: Archant

Where? 1 Wootton Rd, King's Lynn PE30 4EZ

Opening times: 12pm - 11pm, 5pm - 11pm Fridays

Cost: £10 - £15

According to TripAdvisor, King's Lynn Tandoori is the county's top Indian restaurant, serving a wide variety of curries accompanied by a series of specials including mixed grill bhuna and sweet chilli pudina.

2. Namaste Village, Norwich

Namaste Village when it was visited by former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in July this year. - Credit: Namaste Village

Where? 131-139 Queens Rd, Norwich NR1 3PN

Opening times: 5pm - 10pm

Cost: £20

Once visited by former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Namaste Village prides itself on a large selection of vegan and vegetarian options with an array of traditional dishes.

3. Dhaba at Fifteen, Norwich

Dhaba at Fifteen in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Where? 15 Magdalen St, Norwich NR3 1LE

Opening times: 5pm - 10:30pm

Cost: £10 - £15

This restaurant on Magdalen Street took home the top prize at the English Curry Awards in 2019, with its Gol guppa and Patha Chaat lauded by judges.

4. Duke of Delhi, Norwich

Duke of Delhi in Norwich.

Where? The Mill Inn, Ipswich Rd, Norwich NR15 1UB

Opening times: 5pm - 11pm

Cost: £10 - £15

This restaurant offers a range of exclusive dishes alongside a selection of regional classics such as Rezala and Pasanda.

5. The Green Eatery, Norwich

The Green Eatery in Norwich. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Where? 2a Opie St, Norwich NR1 3DN

Opening times: 12pm - 9.30pm

Cost: £15

Despite not being strictly an Indian restaurant, The Green Eatery still makes the list offering a variety of curry dishes alongside other delicacies from around the world including katsu curries and pancakes.

6. New Saffron, Thetford

New Saffron, St Giles' Lane, Thetford. Picture: Google Streetview - Credit: Google Streetview

Where? 17 St Giles' Ln, Thetford IP24 2AE

Opening times: 5pm - 10pm

Cost: £8 - £12

This restaurant has been based in Thetford since 2013 offering a range of tradition Indian meals alongside English dishes such as roast chicken and fried scampi.

7. Merchants of Spice II, Norwich

The Merchants of Spice II, Yarmouth Road, Norwich. Picture: Google Streetview - Credit: Google Streetview

Where? 127 Yarmouth Rd, Norwich NR7 0QY

Opening times: 5pm - 11pm

Cost: £10 - £15

The restaurant was recently one of seven Norwich restaurants nominated at this year's English Curry Awards.

Mains range from £8.95 and £14.95 — with one of the more expensive dishes being a Rabbit Bhuna.

8. Titash Indian Restaurant, Downham Market

Titash Indian Restaurant, High Street, Downham Market. Picture: Google Streetview - Credit: Google Streetview

Where? 28 High St, Downham Market PE38 9HH

Opening times: 12pm - 11pm

Cost: £10 - £15

Part of the community in Downham Market for over 12 years, this small but mighty Indian restaurant offers plates from south Asia cooked by a chef with 32-years experience.

9. The Bank, Sheringham

Sheringham mayor Madeleine Ashcroft presenting the award for originality to Bank restaurant chef Bijay Bhattarai, who cooked up a crab curry flavoured with ginger, garlic and Nepalese herbs. Photo: KAREN BETHELL - Credit: Archant

Where? 7 Church St, Sheringham NR26 8QR

Opening times: 5pm - 9pm

Cost: £10 - £15

The only north Norfolk restaurant on the list, The Bank has won numerous TripAdvisor certificates of excellence for its Nepalese and Asian menu.

10. The Downham Tandoori Restaurant, Downham Market

The Downham Tandoori Restaurant in Downham Market. - Credit: Archant





Where? 52-56 High St, Downham Market PE38 9HH

Opening times: 12pm - 11.30pm

Cost: £10 - £15

This restaurant offers something for vegans, vegetarians and meat eaters alike, with a menu of curry favourites and house specials.