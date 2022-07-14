Fine dining north Norfolk pub nominated in national awards

The owners of a fine dining north Norfolk pub say they are thrilled to be nominated for a national award after only taking over the pub one year ago.

The Three Horseshoes in Briston has been shortlisted for entry in this year's Good Food Awards.

It is owned by husband and wife team Nicky and Brian Brooks who took charge of the pub in June 2021.

The Three Horseshoes in Briston - Credit: Alex Bailey

Mr Brooks, who is a chef, and Mrs Brooks, who has years of experience in the hospitality industry, said they wanted to introduce more of a fine dining experience to the pub and B&B.

And as they reach their one-year milestone at the helm, the couple said they are proud of what they have been able to achieve in such a short amount of time.

Mrs Brooks, 39, said: "It was a real learning curve when we took the pub on last year.

"We just had to hit the ground running and get through that first summer. We didn't stop from the moment we stepped into the pub, it was madness.

The Three Horseshoes in Briston has been nominated in the Good Food Awards - Credit: Alex Bailey

"But it was also brilliant.

"The food was the biggest change we introduced.

"We have raised the food level from bistro to fine dining but we try to do recognisable dishes just with a finer twist."

Head chef Nik Hare and sous Chef Rhys - Credit: Alex Bailey

Head chef Nik Hare, who previously worked at The Harper on the Holkham Estate, has created a menu of fresh and tasty dishes.

It includes Wells crab croquettes, whole or half Wells lobster, monkfish tail and steaks from locally reared cows.

Mrs Brooks said the nomination for the Good Food Awards was a complete surprise.

The Three Horseshoes in Briston has been nominated in the Good Food Awards - Credit: Alex Bailey

She added: "It’s nice to have this recognition at the end of our first difficult year, following Covid and the ongoing cost of living crisis.

"We are really proud and our customers love the food, superb is a word which comes up quite a lot.

"We are over the moon to be nominated and it would be lovely if people could vote for us."