Coastal pub gets permission for stunning outdoor bar with seafood shack

The White Horse in Brancaster Staithe has got planning permission for its Marshside Bar. - Credit: The White Horse

A pub has been granted planning permission for its outdoor bar which boasts panoramic views of the marshland coastline.

The White Horse in Brancaster Staithe launched the Marshside Bar in response to Covid restrictions in 2020.

The Marshside Bar has a marquee and outdoor picnic tables. - Credit: The White Horse

While planning permission was not needed then due to the pandemic this is no longer the case, so the team spent the last nine months securing its approval along with extending the car park.

The Marshside Bar will reopen for the 2022 season on Friday, April 8, and will stay open until October.

It will be located on the grass area behind the car park with a smaller marquee and outdoor picnic benches.

Rob Williamson, manager of The White Horse Brancaster Staithe. - Credit: The White Horse

There are also two shipping containers, one a bar and the other a seafood shack, with dishes such as platters and grilled lobster.

Rob Williamson, manager, said: "It has a friendly beach bar vibe and it is such a unique space, I can't think of anywhere like it in Norfolk."