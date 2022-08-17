Snack Shack serving drinks, rolls and ice creams opens at popular garden

A group enjoying the new Snack Shack at Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden. - Credit: Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden

A new snack kiosk has just opened at an ancient garden in Norfolk, offering the perfect pitstop as you explore the huge site.

Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden, near Acle, is open to the public all year round with entry tickets available to pre-book online or you can buy them at the entrance.

It boasts 130 acres of cultivated, wild and natural plantings, with nearly four miles of woodland pathways to explore, and stunning views over its private Broad.

The Snack Shack has just opened at Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden. - Credit: Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden

The new Snack Shack is currently open Wednesdays to Sundays, between 11am and 3pm, serving hot and cold drinks.

There are also freshly-made filled rolls, chocolate bars, crisps, cakes and ice creams.

Next season, the team are hoping to open it every weekend and seven days a week through the school holidays.

It was part-funded by a grant from the Boshier Hinton Foundation and will soon have two disabled access toilets too.

Dogs are allowed at Fairhaven, but must be kept on short leads at all times.