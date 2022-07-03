Café serving produce fresh from its farm opens in north Norfolk
- Credit: Tori Hancock Photography
Food provenance has become a hot topic in recent years with the 'farm to table' movement being a driving force in today's culinary world.
One farm in north Norfolk has taken this to the next step after opening up their own café and tearoom, sourcing its dairy from its own 120-strong herd of cattle.
Abbey Farm is situated next to Binham Priory, one of the most complete monastic ruins in Norfolk.
In 2015, Alexandra and William Wales, the fourth generation to run the 1,000 acre farm, decided to start selling raw milk from a vending machine on site.
After realising the demand this side of the business grew into a small shop and now following 18 months of renovations to its 17th century barn, it has launched The Parlour, which opened its doors on Friday, June 24.
Mrs Wales said: "In 2015 the dairy industry was experiencing several difficulties so we decided to start selling raw milk from a vending machine for some extra income.
"It completely changed everything and we found that people loved having that direct and very real connection to their milk.
"Being next to the priory we have lots of families visiting so after the success of selling our milk and other products on site it seemed the next logical step to open a café and tearoom.
"We've been very busy already and after such a long time to get the place ready it feels great to finally get it off the ground."
The farmers have enlisted the help of head chef Lewis Peck and his wife Fran to run the cafe, and the couple now live on site with their three-year-old son.
Mrs Wales added: "We are farmers, we don't know anything about running a cafe.
"They've played a big part in getting everything ready for the opening and with over 20 years experience in hospitality we are fortunate to have their capable hands to run the show for us."
The Parlour is open six days a week Tuesday to Sunday from 9am until 4pm, offering everything from a full English breakfast to charcuterie and cheese platters or a slice of cake.