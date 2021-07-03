New seafood van with siren playing A-Team music offering home deliveries

Published: 9:00 AM July 3, 2021

The Little Seafood Truck, owned by Chris Baker and Mark Overton, is delivering to Norfolk towns and villages. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A new business offering home deliveries of local seafood has proved a hit with customers saying it is better than an ice cream van.

Mark Overton, 54, from Marsham, and Chris Baker, 59, from North Walsham, have launched The Little Seafood Truck, which delivers in Marsham, Aylsham, Cawston, Reepham and the surrounding areas.

It currently runs on weekends between 9am and 5pm as the pair both work for a building company, but their respective partners Frances and Tina will soon be taking it out in the week.

The Little Seafood Truck delivers to Aylsham, Cawston, Marsham, Reepham and the surrounding areas. - Credit: Danielle Booden

On Sundays, between 9am and 3pm, it is also in the layby next to The New Forge pub near Aylsham, along the A140 Norwich Road, where customers can turn up and order.

On offer is a huge range of locally sourced seafood, including Cromer crab, lobster, prawns, mussels and hot smoked salmon, with platters and ready-to-eat salads also available.

Mr Overton said: "We only started last weekend [June 26 and 27] and put a load of leaflets and posters in Marsham and Aylsham.

"The orders were flying in and on our first Saturday we took over £500.

Some of the food available from The Little Seafood Truck, including a ready-to-eat salad. - Credit: Danielle Booden

"As we go around we have a siren that plays the A-Team music and people have said it is better than an ice cream van.

"We are over the moon and can't believe it to be honest and we have also had our food hygiene from Broadland District Council and got five stars."

Chris Baker and Mark Overton, co-owners of The Little Seafood Truck. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mr Overton previously ran a seafood van in 2016 and 2017 doing festivals and steam rallies, but after being overloaded with work he sold the business.

He has always been a seafood lover and decided to start it up again with his friend and colleague Mr Baker as there was nothing like it in the area and he found himself with more free time.

Fresh crabs and lobster are just some of the items available at The Little Seafood Truck. - Credit: The Little Seafood Truck

Mr Baker said: My dad had a charter boat that ran out of Great Yarmouth and I have always been involved in fish and love eating seafood."

Visit 'The Little Seafood Truck' Facebook page and call 07557 909270 or email thelittleseafoodtruck@gmail.com to order.