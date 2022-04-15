New takeaway selling authentic Greek gyros opens in King's Lynn

The Kebab Master, which sells Greek gyros, has opened in King's Lynn. It is owned by brother and sister, Dobromir and Miryana Rushva. - Credit: Miryana Rushva

A new takeaway selling traditional Greek gyros and all of your takeaway favourites has opened in King’s Lynn.

The Kebab Master has officially opened in St Dominic Square.

It is owned by brother and sister, Dobromir and Miryana Rushva, from Bulgaria, who had always dreamed of opening their own business.

Ms Rushva, 31, moved to the UK around five years ago, to join her family who were already living in the country.

Since then, she had been working in factories, but with a passion for food and having attended a culinary school back in her Bulgaria, Ms Rushva knew she wanted to do more.

And last year, Ms Rushva and her 38-year-old brother, an electrical engineer, decided to go for it.

She said: “We didn’t have anything in Bulgaria. It was a hard life, but England has given us new opportunities.

“All my life I have wanted to open a restaurant or kebab shop. I just love cooking.

“Me and my brother wanted to make something for ourselves, that was our dream and we knew we could do it well.

“But we said we wanted to bring something different to King’s Lynn. There are other kebab shops, but we wanted to focus on gyros."

Ms Rushva was handed the keys to the business in February and it was all hands-on-deck to renovate the site for its opening on March 17.

With either pork, chicken or halloumi gyros on offer, everything is made to order with fresh ingredients including home-made tzatziki sauce and authentic pitta.

Burger, hotdogs, chips and desserts are also on the menu.

Ms Rushva added: “It’s hard at the beginning, because people don’t know who we are. But we’ve have had a positive reaction so far.

“When you see that people love your food, its lovely. We make everything with our heart. It makes me feel proud.

Customers can either order online or visit the restaurant which has seating available.

It is open Monday to Saturday 12pm until 10pm.



