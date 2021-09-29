News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fish and Sips launching at Norfolk pub with local seafood

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:03 PM September 29, 2021   
Fish and Sips Week will run at The Gin Trap Inn in Ringstead and it will celebrate local seafood.

Fish and Sips Week will run at The Gin Trap Inn in Ringstead and it will celebrate local seafood, pictured is a dish from the summer menu. - Credit: Peter Naylor

A pub will celebrate north Norfolk seafood at its upcoming Fish and Sips Week, which will include small and large plates and platters. 

The event will run at The Gin Trap Inn in Ringstead, near Hunstanton, from Friday, October 22, until Sunday, October 31, and dishes will be paired with various wines. 

Fish and Sips Week runs at The Gin Trap Inn in Ringstead this October. 

Fish and Sips Week runs at The Gin Trap Inn in Ringstead this October. - Credit: Peter Naylor

Customers will be able to enjoy small plates such as oysters with katsu ketchup and furikake and a smoked haddock nduja scotch egg with tarragon aioli.

The creative mains include a hake and brown shrimp Kiev, served with langoustine butter sauce, leeks and pomme purée, and a beer and vodka battered haddock and chips with lemon mayonnaise, dry tartare and katsu curry sauce. 

The Gin Trap Inn in Ringstead, near Hunstanton, is a 17th century coaching inn with 13 bedrooms. 

The Gin Trap Inn in Ringstead, near Hunstanton, is a 17th century coaching inn with 13 bedrooms. - Credit: The Gin Trap Inn

For the real seafood lovers there is a rockpool sharing bowl for two with oysters, mussels, razor clam, parlours clam, squid, pulse, octopus, langoustine, shellfish consommé and caviar, served with aioli, rye sourdough and seaweed butter or chips. 

Book at thegintrapinn.co.uk or call 01485 525264.

Hunstanton News

