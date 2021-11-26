7 of the best heated pub gardens in Norfolk
Cosy up this Christmas and enjoy a catch-up with your loved ones in one of these heated pub gardens in Norfolk.
While this year, unlike this time in 2020, you can sit indoors, many people still enjoy snuggling up outside over the autumn and winter months.
1. The Recruiting Sergeant
Norwich Road, Horstead, NR12 7EE
The Recruiting Sergeant is one of Norfolk's top destination pubs, with many warming winter dishes on the menu.
There is a large garden with a covered and heated patio and marquee, with the two or three-course Christmas menu running from December 1 to 24.
2. The Black Horse
Where: 50 Earlham Road, Norwich, NR2 3DE
The Black Horse is a very cosy city spot and it serves a great range of real ales and tasty food, including a superb Sunday roast.
There is plenty of outdoor space with a marquee and pergola decorated with foliage, which are both covered and heated.
3. Branford's Restaurant and Bar at The Old Hall Hotel
Where: High Street, Caister-on-Sea, NR30 5JL
This popular hotel and restaurant on the Norfolk coast boasts a large heated marquee, with plenty of picnic benches and its own stage.
Branford's is also offering a Christmas menu from December 1 until 24.
4. The Kings Head
Where: Harts Lane, Bawburgh, NR9 3LS
This charming village gastropub, located on the outskirts of Norwich, has won many awards for its food.
It has a permanent alfresco area, which was recently used for its Wimmer-Fest après-ski event, which is both covered and heated.
5. Kings Arms
Where: Market Place, Reepham, NR10 4JJ
This 17th century pub, located in the heart of Reepham, has kept its marquee from last year and it is heated.
If you would prefer to sit inside, expect ancient beams and open fires guaranteed to make you feel cosy.
6. The Railway Tavern
Where: 21-23 Yaxham Road, Dereham, NR19 1HB
Landlord Paul Sandford has decided to hold the majority of his festive events outside due to the pandemic, which includes live music every weekend.
The heated marquee is decorated with lights and trees and there are blankets available too.
7. The Maids Head Hotel
Where: 20 Tombland, Norwich, NR3 1LB
While not a pub, The Maids Head Hotel has transformed its courtyard into a winter garden for Christmas.
It is decorated with foliage, twinkling lights and baubles and you can enjoy festive food and drink, including mulled wine and baked camembert.