7 of the best heated pub gardens in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:20 PM November 26, 2021
The Kings Head in Bawburgh is running an après ski night this November.

The heated pub garden at The Kings Head in Bawburgh is one of the best in Norfolk. - Credit: The Kings Head

Cosy up this Christmas and enjoy a catch-up with your loved ones in one of these heated pub gardens in Norfolk. 

While this year, unlike this time in 2020, you can sit indoors, many people still enjoy snuggling up outside over the autumn and winter months. 

The garden at The Recruiting Sergeant in Horstead. 

The garden at The Recruiting Sergeant in Horstead. - Credit: James Randle

1. The Recruiting Sergeant

Norwich Road, Horstead, NR12 7EE

The Recruiting Sergeant is one of Norfolk's top destination pubs, with many warming winter dishes on the menu.

There is a large garden with a covered and heated patio and marquee, with the two or three-course Christmas menu running from December 1 to 24. 

The heated pergola at The Black Horse pub in Norwich. 

The heated pergola at The Black Horse pub in Norwich. - Credit: The Black Horse

2. The Black Horse

Where: 50 Earlham Road, Norwich, NR2 3DE

The Black Horse is a very cosy city spot and it serves a great range of real ales and tasty food, including a superb Sunday roast.

There is plenty of outdoor space with a marquee and pergola decorated with foliage, which are both covered and heated. 

The heated marquee at Branford's Restaurant and Bar.

The heated marquee at Branford's Restaurant and Bar. - Credit: Branford's Restaurant and Bar

3. Branford's Restaurant and Bar at The Old Hall Hotel

Where: High Street, Caister-on-Sea, NR30 5JL

This popular hotel and restaurant on the Norfolk coast boasts a large heated marquee, with plenty of picnic benches and its own stage. 

Branford's is also offering a Christmas menu from December 1 until 24. 

The King's Head at Bawburgh has undergone extensive renovation work to turn it into a boutique guest

The Kings Head in Bawburgh. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

4. The Kings Head

Where: Harts Lane, Bawburgh, NR9 3LS

This charming village gastropub, located on the outskirts of Norwich, has won many awards for its food. 

It has a permanent alfresco area, which was recently used for its Wimmer-Fest après-ski event, which is both covered and heated.

Kings Arms, Reepham marquee 

Kings Arms, Reepham marquee - Credit: Contributed

5. Kings Arms

Where: Market Place, Reepham, NR10 4JJ 

This 17th century pub, located in the heart of Reepham, has kept its marquee from last year and it is heated.

If you would prefer to sit inside, expect ancient beams and open fires guaranteed to make you feel cosy. 

The heated marquee at The Railway Tavern in Dereham 

The heated marquee at The Railway Tavern in Dereham in 2020. - Credit: Trudy Tangerine Creative

6. The Railway Tavern

Where: 21-23 Yaxham Road, Dereham, NR19 1HB

Landlord Paul Sandford has decided to hold the majority of his festive events outside due to the pandemic, which includes live music every weekend.

The heated marquee is decorated with lights and trees and there are blankets available too.

The winter garden at The Maids Head Hotel in Norwich. 

The winter garden at The Maids Head Hotel in Norwich. - Credit: The Maids Head Hotel

7. The Maids Head Hotel

Where: 20 Tombland, Norwich, NR3 1LB

While not a pub, The Maids Head Hotel has transformed its courtyard into a winter garden for Christmas.

It is decorated with foliage, twinkling lights and baubles and you can enjoy festive food and drink, including mulled wine and baked camembert. 

Christmas
Norfolk

