Charity gin launched by Norfolk distillery for Hospitality Action Day
An award-winning distillery is launching a new gin to raise money for Hospitality Action (HA).
Wild Knight Distillery was founded by husband and wife team Matt and Steph Brown, and is known predominantly for its spirits English Vodka, Nelson's Gold, and Boudicea Gin, each with connections to the region.
HA has been operating since 1837, hence the gins name, and helps those in the hospitality industry in difficulty and crisis.
The 1837 gin was developed with Norfolk chef and HA ambassador, Charlie Hodson, who suggested the collaboration.
The gin will be distilled with citrus, thyme and nettle for a distinctive, aromatic flavour.
Special branding has been created for the gin, which is set to be produced in the distillery’s distinguishing signature pewter.
Mark Lewis, Chief Executive of Hospitality Action commented, “This is an unsettling time for everyone who works in our favourite pubs, cafes, hotels and restaurants."
Matt Brown, Wild Knight’s distiller, commented, “We are delighted to be able to do something for HA, whose support has been vital for the on-trade throughout the pandemic."
The gin will be launched on September 18th, National Hospitality Day.
The EDP and its sister titles are backing National Hospitality Day, an effort to get members of the public to support our local hospitality businesses.