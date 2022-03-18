Pub brings back street food Mondays with different vendors each week

You can enjoy street food in the garden at The Fox at Lyng. - Credit: The Fox at Lyng/The Bucket List

From curry to churros, a Norfolk pub is bringing back street food Mondays for 2022, with one sweet and one savoury vendor on offer each week.

The popular event returns to The Fox at Lyng from Monday, April 4 and it will run from 5pm to 8.30pm until the end of September.

People queuing up for street food at The Fox at Lyng. - Credit: The Fox at Lyng

Customers can either takeaway or enjoy the food at the pub or in its spacious beer garden.

The first week's vendors are Amma's Kitchen with Sri Lankan street food and Katering 4 U serving desserts and all involved are Norfolk based.

Amma's Kitchen serves authentic Sri Lankan street food. - Credit: Amma's Kitchen

The pub is owned by couple Victoria and Gavin Hunt, the pair also behind The Lodge in North Tuddenham, and this is the sixth year of street food Mondays.

Mrs Hunt said: "We got the idea from a pub conference in Shoreditch and we thought we would introduce the concept to Norfolk on what is a traditionally quiet night.

The 2022 street food Mondays line-up at The Fox at Lyng. - Credit: The Fox at Lyng

"To start with we almost had to beg traders to give us a shot, but now we get them booking a year in advance."