Street food nights back at brewery with changes to make it 'more special'

Grab a slice of the action as a street food event returns for 2022 by popular demand, offering everything from pizza to curry.

Barsham Brewery at the West Barsham Estate, near Fakenham, is bringing back Street Food Fridays from March 25.

It will run from 4pm to 9pm on every last Friday of the month, with the last one on October 28, and there will be live music too.

Each time there will be three savoury and two sweet vendors, which will vary every month, with beers provided by the brewery.

Among the local businesses involved include Elsie's Pizza and Khushee Street Food, which does vegan curries.

There will be beers from Barsham Brewery and five street food and dessert vendors each month. - Credit: Tom Trivedi

Tom Trivedi, sales and marketing manager, said: "We were really overwhelmed at the success when we launched last year.

"We have made a few changes to make it more special, with once a month rather than every other week and we are open for two extra hours.

"It is a nice relaxed family environment with the opportunity to try local street food and Norfolk born and brewed beers."