Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Food & Drink

Pub in Norfolk launches new on-site café

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 5:21 PM August 17, 2022
Manager Chloe Gibson celebrates the opening of the community-run Pub Café at the Blue Bell in Stoke Ferry

Manager Chloe Gibson celebrates the opening of the community-run Pub Café at the Blue Bell in Stoke Ferry - Credit: Pub is the Hub

A community-owned pub has launched a new on-site café to "help local people connect".

The Blue Bell, in Stoke Ferry, has opened the café to provide a place for locals to meet up, socialise and help combat loneliness.

The pub officially reopened in June, after being purchased by more than 400 members of the community back in June 2021.

Cafe manager Chloe Gibson and waitress Charlie Gibson

Café manager Chloe Gibson and waitress Charlie Gibson - Credit: Pub is the Hub

And now the aptly named Pub Café - funded by a community services grant from Pub is The Hub - is the latest addition to the business.

With new café manager Chloe Gibson at the helm, it will offer a range of homemade cakes, teas and coffee from King's Lynn supplier Tropic Coffee. 

Jim McNeill, spokesman of the Stoke Ferry Community Enterprise, said: “The organising committee and volunteers have worked tirelessly to buy, renovate and, reopen the Blue Bell as a community pub and café at the heart of its local community.

The café will provide a place for locals to meet up, socialise and help combat loneliness

The café will provide a place for locals to meet up, socialise and help combat loneliness - Credit: Pub is the Hub

“We work closely with the parish council on initiatives around helping to reduce poverty and are actively collaborating with other community groups to maximise our social impact.” 

The café is open from 9am to 4pm, Monday to Friday.

