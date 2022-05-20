Cake shop gets pretty pink makeover and has 1,000 online orders a week
- Credit: Denise Bradley
A 28-year-old baker is enjoying sweet success with a newly-revamped pink cake shop and 1,000 online orders a week sent out across the UK.
Susie Lemon, from King's Lynn, turned her hobby into a business in 2017 and started Simply Cake Co.
It initially began as a mobile business as she went to food markets around Norfolk, but she quickly decided she wanted to move the business primarily online.
She now leads a team of 13 and posts cookies and brownie boxes nationwide, which fit through letterboxes, and the business had a huge boost during lockdown with people sending treats to loved ones.
Miss Lemon said: "It took a few years to get going and just as we were turning that corner lockdown hit and there was a mad rush.
"We have now come out the other side and business is at a really good level - we get around 1,000 online orders a week."
She occupies three units at the Hardwick Narrows Industrial Estate on Hereford Way in King's Lynn.
In May 2021 she opened a permanent bakery shop there so local people could come and buy treats.
It stocks brownies, blondies and other tray bakes, cookies, with a free one on your birthday, and brownie pots and all her products are gluten free, with vegan products available on request.
It has just had a pretty pink makeover and introduced new products.
Miss Lemon said: "It is now pink from head to toe and we have extra products like personalised brownie trays which can be pre-ordered and collected.
"We also have a gift wrapping station and a suggestion box where customers can say what flavours they want next."
Miss Lemon believes her success has been down to the quality of ingredients, including proper Belgian chocolate, value and switching things up regularly.
She added: "We are always doing new things which keeps people coming back and in the summer we are going to do an ice cream flavours box of brownies which will include raspberry ripple and mint chocolate chip."
The bakery shop is open Thursday and Friday 3pm to 7pm and Saturday 10am to 4pm.