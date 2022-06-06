Norfolk seaside restaurant named as one of the best in the UK

Sands Restaurant in Wells has been named one of the best places to eat by the seaside in the country - Credit: Matthew Usher

A restaurant on the Norfolk coast has been named one of the best places to eat by the seaside in the UK.

Sands Restaurant in Wells features on the list which was compiled by the Guardian.

It was praised for its "tranquil" setting and was said to be the "perfect choice" for a family-friendly dinner.

The restaurant, situated on the quay, offers locally-sourced seafood and looks out towards the harbour offering panoramic views.

The Guardian reported: "A tranquil spot by the quayside in buzzy Wells, Sands is the perfect choice for a family-friendly dinner after an afternoon’s crabbing on the beach.

"The Norfolk skies have some of the most spectacular sunsets in the country, so skip dessert for an ice cream and stroll on the quay."

The list of 20 restaurants, cafes, and shacks features spots across the UK, including Devon, Tynemouth, and Tenby.

In nearby Suffolk, The Seafood and Grill restaurant at Brudenell Hotel in Aldeburgh is also featured on the list.



