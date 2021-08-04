Sandringham Food, Craft and Wood Festival to host celebrity chefs

Published: 12:47 PM August 4, 2021

Award-winning chef Jean-Christophe Novelli will appear at the Sandringham Food, Craft and Wood Festival. - Credit: Contributed

From celebrity chefs to chainsaw carving, there is something for everyone at the upcoming Sandringham Food, Craft and Wood Festival.

It combines the Summer Food and Drink Festival with the Easter Craft and Wood Festival that both take place at the Sandringham Estate, as the latter was unable to go ahead earlier this year due to coronavirus restrictions.

The event will run from Friday, August 6 until Sunday, August 8, with the opening times 10am until 6pm each day.

There will be top chefs from across the UK demonstrating at the festival, organised by Living Heritage Events, including Galton Blackiston, Jean-Christophe Novelli, Jo Pratt, Laurence Henry, Andrea Wallace, Ben Bartlett and The Crabstock Boys.

Mr Bartlett, who will be running a barbecue masterclass, said: "I will be doing two demonstrations each day with four fantastic recipes, including a barbecue bacon sushi roll and a watermelon pizza which is quite unusual but delicious.

"I've really missed the food festivals and this is going to be a great event for all the family."

Ben Bartlett will be running a barbecue masterclass at the Sandringham Food, Craft and Wood Festival. - Credit: Contributed

In the food halls, visitors will find a large array of food and drink from local, regional and national producers.

The Piazza is the main food court and the offerings will include hog roast, Caribbean dishes and falafels, with live jazz and folk music too.

The event will also host craft and wood exhibitors, with demonstrations and competitions throughout the weekend.

The craft pavilions will welcome artists, designers and craftspeople from across the county and scattered around them will be rural skills on display.

There will be artists, designers and craftspeople from across the UK exhibiting and demonstrating. - Credit: Contributed

The Sandringham Cup chainsaw competition will be held at the event too, with some of the UK's top carvers competing.

At the end of the competition, these impressive sculptures are sold by auction.

New this year is the Lumberjack Sports Competition, with an exciting mix of tree climbing, speed chopping and sawing, all against the clock.

The Lumberjack Sports Competition will take place there. - Credit: Contributed

Tickets cost £11 for adults, £10 for over-65s and £4 for children (aged 5-15) and dogs are welcome on leads.

Book you tickets at livingheritagecountryshows.com/tickets or ring 01283 820548.