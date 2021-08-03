Indian restaurant hit by 'hackers' among top 10pc on TripAdvisor

Published: 5:11 PM August 3, 2021

An Indian restaurant which lost almost half of its trade after its social media accounts were "hacked" has bounced back to claim a national award.

Red Mango, in Hellesdon, has been awarded a Travellers' Choice Award 2021 by TripAdvisor for "consistently delivering fantastic experiences" to guests.

The award comes just four months after the restaurant lost 45pc of its trade when its social media was "hacked".

In March, its boss was locked out of its social media accounts and posts were made claiming that the restaurant had closed permanently.

Amran Hussen, Red Mango's managing director was able to regain access in the month following, but the damage had already been done.

The post on Red Mango's Facebook page, which the owner claims is a hack - Credit: Facebook

But now, Red Mango, despite its obstacles, has emerged as a success, winning the publicly voted TripAdvisor award and thus getting into their top 10pc of restaurants worldwide.

The restaurant serves an "unrivaled range of authentic and imaginative traditional and fusion dishes", and has an average of four and a half out of five stars on TripAdvisor, with 70% of reviewers rating them as 'Excellent'.

One reviewer, Jon, described it as "friendly" and "contemporary", while another noted that they've been several times and "never been disappointed".

Amran Hussen, manager of Red Mango in Norwich outside the restaurant - Credit: Red Mango

Mr Hussen said: "We are absolutely delighted for this recognition from TripAdvisor, we would like to thank our customers for their support especially the people of Hellesdon for their love towards Red Mango in this critical time."

Mr Hussen added that his experiences showed that disasters, like the pandemic and hacking, do not have to mean the end for businesses like his and that it is possible to become even more successful afterwards.

He added: "Because of the team's hard work and support from loyal customers and Hellesden people I can say surely Red Mango is rising and will provide 100pc top quality Indian food and service to the Norwich people and visitor to this fine city."

He said that since the setback the restaurant had created around 30 new jobs for people and was now looking to put the ordeal behind him.

The restaurant, on Boundary Round, has been an Indian for more than a decade, having previous housed Bottom's Up wine merchant.