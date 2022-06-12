Norfolk baker dreams of opening cake shop after success of mobile business

Jessica Doe is the owner of Puddin, a mobile baking business, in Thetford. - Credit: Jessica Doe

A chef who spends her spare time selling cakes from a horsebox outside of her home is enjoying sweet success with people queueing down the road for the treats.

Cookie pies stuffed with brownie are just one of many delicious creations made by Jessica Doe, the owner of Puddin, in Thetford.

The business, which launched in June last year, can be found every other Friday in a converted horsebox at Ms Doe's home in Magdalen Street.

The Puddin Shack decorated for the Jubilee weekend in Thetford. - Credit: Jessica Doe

The 26-year-old, who works as a full-time chef at the Folk Cafe in Bury St Edmunds, said support from the community has been "amazing" with more and more people turning up to try her bakes.

"I have always been passionate about food. At college I studied catering and I did professional cookery," she said.

"Then I went travelling for a good couple of years and my love for food grew even more.

"When I came home I also worked as a pastry chef in Titchwell Manor in north Norfolk. When lockdown hit I decided to start selling my own bakes.

"Eventually, I found a 1940s horse box, which I converted, and Puddin just grew from there. It has been amazing."

But Puddin isn't your average mobile baking business.

A 'brookie" (cookie pie stuffed with brownie) made by Puddin in Thetford. - Credit: Jessica Doe

Ms Doe works hard to find unique recipes for her customers to try such as 'brookies', cookie pies stuffed with brownies, 'wookies', which is a waffle cookie, and cookie sandwiches, as well as more classic bakes.

She also makes extravagant wedding and birthday cakes and the business is available for hire at events.

Eventually, her dream is to open her very cake shop in Thetford.

"I would love to go full time and have my own place," added Ms Doe. "And I think Thetford is missing that.

"A year ago I didn't expect it to be as big as it is now. It's pretty wild. But the local support has been amazing

"It’s so nice to have your local town rally around you."

Puddin will next be pitched at Magdalen Street in Thetford, on Friday, June 17, from 11am.

