Hot cross crumpets to a Wagyu roast - where to order Easter lunch

Published: 6:00 AM March 20, 2021

For most people, the Easter weekend is a time for coming together with loved ones and tucking into a hearty Sunday lunch.

This year it will also mark the beginning of lockdown restrictions easing, with the government's second step of the lockdown roadmap due to come into force from March 29, ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

If it goes ahead, it will see the return of the rule of six - enabling people to meet up outside in groups of a maximum of six or two households.

It means two families could meet up outside, or six people from up to six households.

Indoor mixing will still be banned and pubs and restaurants will be yet to reopen, but it will give families the chance to enjoy an Easter lunch outside.

And the region's hospitality businesses will be offering takeaways to mark the occasion. Here are just a handful.

The Easter Wagyu box from the Worstead Estate. - Credit: James Rouse Photography

Worstead Estate

The Worstead Estate in north Norfolk has launched a special Easter box - including a Wagyu roasting joint, six Wagyu burgers and mince along with other local produce such as herb salt, truffle oil and two chocolate Easter eggs.

It costs £85 including delivery and is delivered nationwide. Wagyu beef is among the most sought-after worldwide and is known for its marbling, which creates succulent, flavoursome beef. For more information visit the estate's website.

A roast dinner from The Black Horse - Credit: The Black Horse

The Black Horse, Norwich

The popular pub on Earlham Road will run its last Sunday roast service before autumn on Easter Sunday.

Their roasts always prove popular around the city, and include options such as Blythburgh confit rolled pork belly, roast rump of beef and polenta loaf.

Chef and Norwich restaurant owner Roger Hickman. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

Roger Hickman's Restaurant, Norwich

The restaurant on Upper St Giles Street is launching a special three-course collection menu on Easter Sunday, April 4, which can be assembled and reheated at home.

It will include poached salmon as its starter and lamb two ways for the main, with chocolate mousse and raspberry for dessert. It costs £37.50 a head and will be available for collection from 12pm to 3pm.

The short rib and potato terrine main in Farmyard's Valentine's Day at home meal. - Credit: Lauren Cope

Farmyard, Norwich, and the Dial House, Reepham

The sister restaurants have seen success with at-home meals this year, with both Valentine's and Mother's Day options proving popular.

For Easter they will be launching another special menu, including a roast rack of Swannington lamb, pressed shoulder, wild garlic pesto and lamb jus.

Three courses, including a side, costs £25.

Morston Hall, north Norfolk

Michelin starred chef Galton Blackiston is launching Easter takeaway picnic afternoon teas and four-course menus for Good Friday and Easter Saturday.

More details are yet to be confirmed, but the meals will be available to collect from the north Norfolk restaurant.

The hot cross crumpet on offer from Crumpetorium. - Credit: Crumpetorium

Crumpetorium, Wreningham

If you're after a breakfast or brunch with a difference for the Easter weekend, you won't go wrong with the Crumpetorium. As well as being able to order online, they are stocked at places including the Cellar House in Eaton and Old Hall Farm in Woodton.

From March 11 to April 30 it will be selling a limited edition combination of a crumpet and a hot cross bun, which can be bought for £6 for six.

Hatters Teashop, Cromer

Again, if you're on the hunt for breakfast and live in the Cromer area, the Hatters Teashop on Prince of Wales Road will be reopening for the Easter weekend.

Under coronavirus restrictions it will be operating on a takeaway basis, but hot drinks, bacon and sausage sandwiches and a selection of cakes and scones will be on offer.

The Assembly House's Easter cakeaway afternoon tea. - Credit: Steve Adams Photography

Assembly House, Norwich

If you're after a balance of sweet and savoury, the Assembly House on Theatre Street has just launched its honey bunny afternoon tea for Easter.

Available from its posh drive-through, it costs £22 per adult and £14 for children and includes, among other treats, a macaron filled with honey-flavoured buttercream and topped with a sugar bee and a Caramac bunny cheesecake.

Maids Head Hotel, Norwich

The hotel, on Tombland, will also be offering an Easter afternoon tea, following the success of its Mother's Day menu, which promptly sold out.

It will have an Easter theme and spring colours running through it, with food including hot cross bun, red pepper, hummus and avocado tartlet, asparagus and spring onion quiche and a dark chocolate and praline choux bun.

The government's stay at home order will be lifted on March 29, though past that date people will still be encouraged to stay local to where they live.

