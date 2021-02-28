13 places to order a Mother's Day takeaway from

Published: 7:00 AM February 28, 2021

Some of the dishes on the Assembly House's Mother's Day 2021 dine at home menu. - Credit: Steve Adams Photography

Restaurants in Norfolk and Waveney are gearing up for a busy Mother's Day as they release takeaway and meal kit menus.

The celebration, which this year falls on Sunday, March 14, is traditionally a busy time for restaurants, when bookings would be high and tables few and far between.

While coronavirus restrictions will soon be starting to ease, we remain in lockdown and the hospitality sector will still be relying on takeaway and deliveries.

So while we might not be able to mark the day in the usual way, here are a few local businesses offering special menus.

Shiki, Norwich

The Japanese restaurant, on Tombland, will be launching what chef and owner Shun Tomii said would be a "Shiki-style afternoon tea".

Final menus are yet to be published but it could include wagyu beef burgers, Katsu sando and Japanese sweets and sushi. See its social media pages for more.

Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones at the Dial House, Reepham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

Farmyard, Norwich, and the Dial House, Reepham

The restaurant and hotel have released their dine at home Mother's Day menu, which includes options such as a 1kg Swannington cote de bouef for two to share, and extras including a pink rhubarb and Prosecco bellini and crispy pork steamed buns.

Dishes will need assembling and reheating. Orders can be collected on Friday, March 12.

The Last, Norwich

The St George's Street restaurant has launched a £30 per person menu, which includes salmon en croute and espresso and chocolate cheesecake. It has meat, fish and vegetarian options.

All come with its house sourdough bread and smoked butter.

The Banningham Crown

The pub is offering a host of classic dishes via a drive-through takeaway, including English roast sirloin of beef, leg of Norfolk spring lamb and turkey with sausage meat stuffing.

There are also menus for children - and free gifts for mums.

Chocolates from Lifetime of Chocolate, which will be offering a Mother's Day special. - Credit: Archant

Lifetime of Chocolate, Norwich

The chocolatier is offering a Mother's Day gift with a difference - 10 flowers made with a mixture of white and milk chocolate packaged up with a bow.

The business was started by 23-year-old Chloe Saterlay.

The Garnet, Norwich

The marketplace pub might be closed, but it's offering people a slightly different Mother's Day gift.

For £35, people can buy a special gift box with local treats, including a bottle of Adnams Prosecco, a candle, Natural Norfolk soap, Gnaw chocolate buttons and a Gnaw boozy hot chocolate shot.

Blofield Food Hall

The food hall is offering a takeaway afternoon tea, for £29.95 for two people.

It includes dishes such as home-made shortbread, double chocolate brownie bites and raspberry and white chocolate mille-feuille.

Trifles which will come as part of the Assembly House's Mother's Day afternoon tea. - Credit: Steve Adams Photography

Assembly House, Norwich

The Assembly House has launched a Mother's Day afternoon tea, including macarons, gateau, crackle-glaze choux buns, trifle and jam tarts alongside fruit scones with jam and clotted cream, Cheddar cheese, Colman's mustard and chive scones, alongside savouries and sandwiches.

It's also offering a five-course Mother's Day meal, with plenty of options to choose from.

The Blues Kitchen at The Rosebery, Norwich

The pub is marking the occasion with a special six-course menu for Mother's Day, with dishes including manuka honey and mustard popcorn chicken, braised Norfolk beef short rib and Belgian chocolate delice.

It can be collected from the pub on Saturday, March 13.

Simon Gray, owner of SJG Foods - an Artisian breads and homemade desserts business. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

SJG Foods, Hemsby

Available on Saturday, March 13, SJG's Mother's Day bundle includes one large garlic and thyme focacia, four white rolls or plain bagels, four chocolate orange brownies, and one large jar of caramelised red onion chutney.

It costs £16.50. Delivery is free up to seven miles from Hemsby, on orders of £10 or more, or it costs £2.

L'Hexagone, Norwich

The popular French restaurant, on Lower Goat Lane, has teamed up with Hughes and Friend event catering to offer a three-course menu for £26 per person, with the option to add a bouquet of flowers to your order.

The dishes are a celeriac veloute, filet mignon de porc and a creme brulee.

Socius, Burnham Market

On the north Norfolk coast, popular restaurant Socius is offering two Mother's Day menus, from £33 to £35 per person.

Dishes include a sundried tomato and parmesan arancini, a chicken wellington and sticky toffee pudding.

Copper Smoke House, Lowestoft

The smoke house is also offering an afternoon tea for Mother's Day, with options including smoked cheddar and caramelised onion sliders, maple smoked pork belly sausage rolls and rocky road bars.

It will also be serving its usual smoked Sunday roasts for takeaway.





