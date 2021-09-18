News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Food & Drink

'Oktoberfeast' planned for street food park at pub and hotel

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 5:45 PM September 18, 2021   
Oktoberfeast is coming to Street Feast at The Ffolkes. 

Oktoberfeast is coming to Street Feast at The Ffolkes this autumn, with German and local beers served alongside street food with a Bavarian twist. - Credit: Main image: Daniella Self, daniellaphotography.co.uk, smaller image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Norfolk street food park is set to get a German makeover this autumn for its Oktoberfeast event.

Oktoberfeast will take place in the courtyard of The Ffolkes in Hillington, a pub and hotel near Sandringham, on October 15, 16, 22 and 23.

Street Feast at The Ffolkes will be given a German makeover this autumn. 

Street Feast at The Ffolkes will be given a German makeover this autumn. - Credit: Street Feast

It is the home of Street Feast, which launched last December and is open on Fridays and Saturdays each week with food and drink from local vendors. 

At this themed Street Feast event, visitors can expect street food with a Bavarian twist, including pretzels and bratwurst sausages. 

Its regular traders will be there, including The Bucket List, Burgersmith and Oishii Street Kitchen, and there will also be guest vendors Phat Khao, The Weiner Takes It All and Post Box Pretzels. 

This can all be washed down with German and local craft beers, while listening to live oompah band Würst Brass and DJs. 

Oktoberfeast will be open from 5pm until late on Fridays and 12pm until late on Saturdays, with tickets £3 to £6.50 (under-12s free) - book at ffolkes.org.uk/oktoberfeast

Most Read

  1. 1 Air ambulance called and A47 closed after incident
  2. 2 Major Lowestoft road partially closed due to police incident
  3. 3 Why this Norfolk village is one of the best in the UK
  1. 4 'I couldn't believe my eyes' - snorkeller finds 125-year-old shipwreck
  2. 5 Do you recognise this man?
  3. 6 Shed set alight, 16 broken into and pumpkins destroyed at allotments
  4. 7 Man airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after fight near pub
  5. 8 Bus services to be cancelled and changed amid driver shortage
  6. 9 Former teacher who abused young boys handed 25-year sentence
  7. 10 End of an era as cafe owner hangs up apron after 26 years
Food and Drink
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police have been called to a number of crashes in Norfolk on Monday, November 16. File picture of a

Motorcyclist dies in crash on A11

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
The eastbound carriageway of the A47 where there was a fatal road traffic accident today (Wednesday

Norfolk Live

Driver dies in crash on A47

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Church Hill surgery has been placed in special measures after inspectors found range of faults.

Health Care

GP surgery in special measures after inspectors find range of faults

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
A new project will aim to tempt more electric vehicle charging point companies to invest in Norwich and the surrounding...

Electric vehicle owners could have to pay £50 to run cables to cars

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon