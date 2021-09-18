'Oktoberfeast' planned for street food park at pub and hotel

Published: 5:45 PM September 18, 2021

Oktoberfeast is coming to Street Feast at The Ffolkes this autumn, with German and local beers served alongside street food with a Bavarian twist. - Credit: Main image: Daniella Self, daniellaphotography.co.uk, smaller image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Norfolk street food park is set to get a German makeover this autumn for its Oktoberfeast event.

Oktoberfeast will take place in the courtyard of The Ffolkes in Hillington, a pub and hotel near Sandringham, on October 15, 16, 22 and 23.

Street Feast at The Ffolkes will be given a German makeover this autumn. - Credit: Street Feast

It is the home of Street Feast, which launched last December and is open on Fridays and Saturdays each week with food and drink from local vendors.

At this themed Street Feast event, visitors can expect street food with a Bavarian twist, including pretzels and bratwurst sausages.

Its regular traders will be there, including The Bucket List, Burgersmith and Oishii Street Kitchen, and there will also be guest vendors Phat Khao, The Weiner Takes It All and Post Box Pretzels.

This can all be washed down with German and local craft beers, while listening to live oompah band Würst Brass and DJs.

Oktoberfeast will be open from 5pm until late on Fridays and 12pm until late on Saturdays, with tickets £3 to £6.50 (under-12s free) - book at ffolkes.org.uk/oktoberfeast