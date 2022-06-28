7 pretty Norfolk cafés to try out this summer

Things to do

Norfolk is jam packed with pretty cafés from Dersingham to Norwich. - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC 2

The sun is out and many will be looking to have a summery walk through Norfolk's towns and villages, and where better to stop for a post-walk fill up than at one of the county's pretty cafés?

Here are seven of Norfolk's prettiest cafés to try.

Urban Jungle

Urban Jungle Plant Nursery and Cafe. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

Where: Ringland Lane, Costessey, Norwich NR8 5BG

Opening hours: 10am to 3pm every day

Cost: £5 to £10

Dine and drink surrounded by luscious green plants and wooden furniture at this café based on the site of this garden centre with a difference in Costessey.

The café offers sandwiches, hot drinks, cakes and cold drinks, with a number of vegan and vegetarian options.

Folly Tearoom

Enjoy Afternoon Tea at the romantic Folly Tearoom in Holt. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Where: Unit 4 Hoppers Yard, Bull Street, Holt NR25 6LN

Opening hours: 10am to 4pm every day except Wednesday and Sunday when it is closed

Cost: £5 to £20

Located in the heart of Holt, this café is the perfect place to visit after a stroll around the town's many wonderful vintage shops.

The café offers afternoon teas, breakfasts and lunches made up of scones, sandwiches and sausage rolls among other delicious delicacies.

Shambles Café

Shambles Cafe Bar North Walsham New Cocktail menu and bar. Jack Rushton. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

Where: 6 Market Street, North Walsham NR28 9BZ

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm Tuesday to Saturday, 12pm to 4pm on Sunday

Cost: £5 to £15

Located on Market Street in North Walsham this hidden gem offers delicious pizzas and wraps in the centre of the town.

The café has a stunning secluded courtyard and cosy interior.

Bicycle Shop

The Bicycle Shop in St Benedict's Street, Norwich.Picture by SIMON FINLAY. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

Where: 17 St Benedicts Street, Norwich NR2 4PE

Opening hours: 10am to 4pm Sunday and Monday, 10am to 10pm Friday and Saturday

Cost: £8 to £14

Nestled on Norwich's trendy St Benedict's Street, this café features a wonderful retro interior, with cycles parked outside and large plants in its window.

On Friday and Saturday it even becomes a bar opening until 10pm, while food options include ox cheek and paprika pork loin.

Petal's Tea Room

Waitress Diane Britton, with a to die for chocolate cake at Petals Tea Room in Dersingham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Where: 61 Manor Road, Dersingham, King's Lynn PE31 6LH

Opening hours: 10am to 4.30pm from Wednesday to Sunday

Cost: £7 to £20

Located in the west Norfolk village of Dersingham this café has a homely feel with sofas and fireplaces complimenting its homemade cakes and warm drinks perfectly.

The business offers classic English high teas, lighter bites and a wide variety of cakes and bakes.

Cavick Farm Café

The counter at Cavick House Farm Cafe, Wymondham, laden with freshly baked treats - Credit: Cavick House Farm

Where: The Harness Room, Cavick House Farm, Cavick Road, Wymondham NR18 9PJ

Opening hours: 10.30am to 2pm on Friday and Saturday

Cost: £5 to £10

Located on the stunning Cavick House Farm in Wymondham this café allows you to take in the sounds and smells of the country with your coffee.

The café offers warming hot drinks accompanied by a range of snacks made using farm produce.

Angel Cakes

Angel Cakes Tearoom on King Street in New Buckenham. Photo: Stacey Enever - Credit: Stacey Enever

Where: King Street, New Buckenham, Norwich NR16 2AF

Opening hours: 9.30am to 4pm every day

Cost: £5 to £10

This pretty purple café is a hidden gem located in the village of New Buckenham.

The family-run tea shop offers homemade cakes which are very popular with locals.