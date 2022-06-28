7 pretty Norfolk cafés to try out this summer
The sun is out and many will be looking to have a summery walk through Norfolk's towns and villages, and where better to stop for a post-walk fill up than at one of the county's pretty cafés?
Here are seven of Norfolk's prettiest cafés to try.
Urban Jungle
Where: Ringland Lane, Costessey, Norwich NR8 5BG
Opening hours: 10am to 3pm every day
Cost: £5 to £10
Dine and drink surrounded by luscious green plants and wooden furniture at this café based on the site of this garden centre with a difference in Costessey.
The café offers sandwiches, hot drinks, cakes and cold drinks, with a number of vegan and vegetarian options.
Folly Tearoom
Where: Unit 4 Hoppers Yard, Bull Street, Holt NR25 6LN
Opening hours: 10am to 4pm every day except Wednesday and Sunday when it is closed
Cost: £5 to £20
Located in the heart of Holt, this café is the perfect place to visit after a stroll around the town's many wonderful vintage shops.
The café offers afternoon teas, breakfasts and lunches made up of scones, sandwiches and sausage rolls among other delicious delicacies.
Shambles Café
Where: 6 Market Street, North Walsham NR28 9BZ
Opening hours: 10am to 10pm Tuesday to Saturday, 12pm to 4pm on Sunday
Cost: £5 to £15
Located on Market Street in North Walsham this hidden gem offers delicious pizzas and wraps in the centre of the town.
The café has a stunning secluded courtyard and cosy interior.
Bicycle Shop
Where: 17 St Benedicts Street, Norwich NR2 4PE
Opening hours: 10am to 4pm Sunday and Monday, 10am to 10pm Friday and Saturday
Cost: £8 to £14
Nestled on Norwich's trendy St Benedict's Street, this café features a wonderful retro interior, with cycles parked outside and large plants in its window.
On Friday and Saturday it even becomes a bar opening until 10pm, while food options include ox cheek and paprika pork loin.
Petal's Tea Room
Where: 61 Manor Road, Dersingham, King's Lynn PE31 6LH
Opening hours: 10am to 4.30pm from Wednesday to Sunday
Cost: £7 to £20
Located in the west Norfolk village of Dersingham this café has a homely feel with sofas and fireplaces complimenting its homemade cakes and warm drinks perfectly.
The business offers classic English high teas, lighter bites and a wide variety of cakes and bakes.
Cavick Farm Café
Where: The Harness Room, Cavick House Farm, Cavick Road, Wymondham NR18 9PJ
Opening hours: 10.30am to 2pm on Friday and Saturday
Cost: £5 to £10
Located on the stunning Cavick House Farm in Wymondham this café allows you to take in the sounds and smells of the country with your coffee.
The café offers warming hot drinks accompanied by a range of snacks made using farm produce.
Angel Cakes
Where: King Street, New Buckenham, Norwich NR16 2AF
Opening hours: 9.30am to 4pm every day
Cost: £5 to £10
This pretty purple café is a hidden gem located in the village of New Buckenham.
The family-run tea shop offers homemade cakes which are very popular with locals.