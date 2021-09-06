9 of the best places to eat in Norfolk, according to Tripadvisor
- Credit: Archant
It can be hard to choose where to go out for tea, so here are nine different options. These are the nine best restaurants in Norfolk, according to Tripadvisor as of September 6, 2021.
1. Liquor and Loaded
Where: 21 Tower St, King's Lynn PE30 1EJ
When: 12-10pm
Price: Mains from £9.95 to £15.95
This American barbeque is the number one rated restaurant in Norfolk. The menu is vast, including burgers, hot dogs, pizza, savoury waffles, and loaded fries. There are also lots of vegetarian choices on the menu, from classic veggie burgers to the nacho pizza.
2. Socius
Where: 11 Foundry Pl, Burnham Market, King's Lynn PE31 8LG
When: Open 12-4pm and 6-11pm Wednesday to Saturday, 12-4pm on Sunday
Price: Mains from £7.50 to £25
With an ethos of simple and memorable food, Socius serves seasonal food with a British take on tapas. The award-winning restaurant has a small menu of carefully selected items, with just 12 sharing plates to choose from.
3. Saporita Norwich
Where: 3A St Andrews Hill, Norwich NR2 1AD
When: Open 11am-5pm Monday, 11am to 8pm Tuesday to Thursday, 11am-10pm Friday and Saturday, and closed Sunday
Price: Mains from £4.20 to £12
This small family business started as a pizza kiosk, and now serves pizza, focaccia, panino, and panzerotti. It's mainly centred around street food and is a casual restaurant offering small and large meals, with takeaway available.
4. The Railway Arms
Where: 40 Station Rd, North Elmham, Dereham NR20 5HH
When: Open 12pm to 12am Wednesday to Sunday
Price: Mains from £9.95 to £19.95
This country pub serves classic British meals like scampi and chips, as well as new favourites like falafel burgers. The restaurant's reviews are 95pc five stars, with reviewers describing it as "charming" with "excellent food".
5. Berni Beans
Where: 2 High St, Hunstanton PE36 5AF
When: 11am to 5pm Tuesday to Sunday
Price: £5 to £17.50
Five minutes from the seafront, this vintage tearoom is mainly known for its afternoon tea experience. It also offers two mains and two desserts via its click and collect service, as well as a tapas evening.
6. The Old Bank
Where: 10 Lynn Rd, Snettisham, King's Lynn PE31 7LP
When: 6-11pm Wednesday to Saturday, 12-2.30pm Sunday
Price: Two courses on the a la carte menu for £35
This restaurant's menu changes weekly, if not daily, utilising the availability of seasonal ingredients. Its seven-course tasting menu is popular, and it also offers an a la carte menu and a Sunday lunch menu.
7. Café Ocean
Where: 54 Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth NR30 2EJ
When: 7.30am to 7.30pm every day, closed Thursday
Price: Mains from £9 to £26.50
The Café Ocean is connected to the Hotel Ocean. The menu consists of a breakfast, brunch, and lunch menu, as well as a light bites and dinner menu. The dinner menu contains pizzas, fish, and classics like steak, lasagne, and hunters chicken.
8. Gem of Norwich
Where: 2, 6 Thorpe Rd, Norwich NR1 1RY
When: 12-10.30pm
Price: Mains up to £19.90
This restaurant promises a "taste of the Mediterranean". With both a lunch and a main menu, it serves everything from seafood mezze to vegetarian moussaka. There's also a bottomless brunch on offer.
9. Elmham Tea Post
Where: The Stores, 62 Holt Rd, North Elmham, Dereham NR20 5JQ
When: 9am-3pm everyday, closed Sunday
Price: From £3.95 to £7.95
With take away available, this café serves open sandwiches, soup, and paninis, as well as a daily selection of cakes and scones. There are options for those who are vegetarian, vegan, and gluten free.