9 of the best places to eat in Norfolk, according to Tripadvisor

Published: 2:35 PM September 6, 2021 Updated: 2:47 PM September 6, 2021

Saporita Norwich owners Veronica Iapichino and her mum Patrizia Buoso are celebrating after ranking top on TripAdvisor Credit: Louisa Baldwin - Credit: Archant

It can be hard to choose where to go out for tea, so here are nine different options. These are the nine best restaurants in Norfolk, according to Tripadvisor as of September 6, 2021.

1. Liquor and Loaded

Where: 21 Tower St, King's Lynn PE30 1EJ

When: 12-10pm

Price: Mains from £9.95 to £15.95

This American barbeque is the number one rated restaurant in Norfolk. The menu is vast, including burgers, hot dogs, pizza, savoury waffles, and loaded fries. There are also lots of vegetarian choices on the menu, from classic veggie burgers to the nacho pizza.

Socius tapas - Credit: Archant

2. Socius

Where: 11 Foundry Pl, Burnham Market, King's Lynn PE31 8LG

When: Open 12-4pm and 6-11pm Wednesday to Saturday, 12-4pm on Sunday

Price: Mains from £7.50 to £25

With an ethos of simple and memorable food, Socius serves seasonal food with a British take on tapas. The award-winning restaurant has a small menu of carefully selected items, with just 12 sharing plates to choose from.

Saporita in Norwich serves pizza by the slice, charcuterie, foccaccia and paninis Credit: Veronica Iapichino - Credit: Archant

3. Saporita Norwich

Where: 3A St Andrews Hill, Norwich NR2 1AD

When: Open 11am-5pm Monday, 11am to 8pm Tuesday to Thursday, 11am-10pm Friday and Saturday, and closed Sunday

Price: Mains from £4.20 to £12

This small family business started as a pizza kiosk, and now serves pizza, focaccia, panino, and panzerotti. It's mainly centred around street food and is a casual restaurant offering small and large meals, with takeaway available.

4. The Railway Arms

Where: 40 Station Rd, North Elmham, Dereham NR20 5HH

When: Open 12pm to 12am Wednesday to Sunday

Price: Mains from £9.95 to £19.95

This country pub serves classic British meals like scampi and chips, as well as new favourites like falafel burgers. The restaurant's reviews are 95pc five stars, with reviewers describing it as "charming" with "excellent food".

5. Berni Beans

Where: 2 High St, Hunstanton PE36 5AF

When: 11am to 5pm Tuesday to Sunday

Price: £5 to £17.50

Five minutes from the seafront, this vintage tearoom is mainly known for its afternoon tea experience. It also offers two mains and two desserts via its click and collect service, as well as a tapas evening.

The Old Bank. Photo: James Kilcoin - Credit: Waitrose

6. The Old Bank

Where: 10 Lynn Rd, Snettisham, King's Lynn PE31 7LP

When: 6-11pm Wednesday to Saturday, 12-2.30pm Sunday

Price: Two courses on the a la carte menu for £35

This restaurant's menu changes weekly, if not daily, utilising the availability of seasonal ingredients. Its seven-course tasting menu is popular, and it also offers an a la carte menu and a Sunday lunch menu.

7. Café Ocean

Where: 54 Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth NR30 2EJ

When: 7.30am to 7.30pm every day, closed Thursday

Price: Mains from £9 to £26.50

The Café Ocean is connected to the Hotel Ocean. The menu consists of a breakfast, brunch, and lunch menu, as well as a light bites and dinner menu. The dinner menu contains pizzas, fish, and classics like steak, lasagne, and hunters chicken.

Mixed barbecue including chicken shish and lamb adana at Gem of Norwich. Picture: Nick Richards - Credit: Archant

8. Gem of Norwich

Where: 2, 6 Thorpe Rd, Norwich NR1 1RY

When: 12-10.30pm

Price: Mains up to £19.90

This restaurant promises a "taste of the Mediterranean". With both a lunch and a main menu, it serves everything from seafood mezze to vegetarian moussaka. There's also a bottomless brunch on offer.

Postmaster Ben Grainger has converted part of the post office at North Emham into a cafe. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: IAN BURT

9. Elmham Tea Post

Where: The Stores, 62 Holt Rd, North Elmham, Dereham NR20 5JQ

When: 9am-3pm everyday, closed Sunday

Price: From £3.95 to £7.95

With take away available, this café serves open sandwiches, soup, and paninis, as well as a daily selection of cakes and scones. There are options for those who are vegetarian, vegan, and gluten free.