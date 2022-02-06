News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Food & Drink

Norfolk restaurants voted best in the country

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:10 PM February 6, 2022
Harden's 2022 Diners Poll ranks Meadowsweet, Holt and Morston Hall, near Blakeney

Galton Blackiston's Morston Hall and Meadowsweet in Holt, run by couple Greg Anderson and Rebecca Williams, were voted among the top 100 restaurants in the Harden's annual diners poll. - Credit: Archant

Two Norfolk restaurants have been voted by diners as among the best in the UK.

Morston Hall near Blakeney, and Meadowsweet in Holt featured in the top 100 in Harden's annual poll for 2022 that asks diners to vote for their favourite restaurants.

Morston Hall, run by Michelin-starred chef Galton Blackiston, was ranked at 38 and was described as offering a "five star experience".

Meadowsweet, run by couple Greg Anderson and Rebecca Williams, appeared on the list at 98. 

The guide, first started 30 years ago by Peter Harden, was topped this year by Nottingham's Restaurant Sat Bains. 

Harden's use surveys of 3,000 regular diners on their favourite food destinations in the UK and more than 30,000 reports were submitted this year.

This year's poll also captured emerging trends in the food business, which showed a rise in seafood restaurants, Japanese cuisine and 'modern British' menus.

The full list can be viewed here. 


Norfolk

Don't Miss

Police swarmed Magpie Road in Norwich amid reports of a stabbing.

Norwich Live News

Five arrested after teenager found stabbed in Norwich

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Man from Norwich died in car crash in Manchester

Grandad from Norwich with 'silly sense of humour' dies in Manchester crash

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Police could be seen in Magpie Road in Norwich on Thursday following reports of a stabbing

Updated

Community in shock as latest stabbing linked to murder

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Wymondham Market Place meat cleaver assault

Norfolk Live News

Man arrested after teenager hit over the head with meat cleaver

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon