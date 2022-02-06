Norfolk restaurants voted best in the country

Galton Blackiston's Morston Hall and Meadowsweet in Holt, run by couple Greg Anderson and Rebecca Williams, were voted among the top 100 restaurants in the Harden's annual diners poll. - Credit: Archant

Two Norfolk restaurants have been voted by diners as among the best in the UK.

Morston Hall near Blakeney, and Meadowsweet in Holt featured in the top 100 in Harden's annual poll for 2022 that asks diners to vote for their favourite restaurants.

Morston Hall, run by Michelin-starred chef Galton Blackiston, was ranked at 38 and was described as offering a "five star experience".

Meadowsweet, run by couple Greg Anderson and Rebecca Williams, appeared on the list at 98.

The guide, first started 30 years ago by Peter Harden, was topped this year by Nottingham's Restaurant Sat Bains.

Harden's use surveys of 3,000 regular diners on their favourite food destinations in the UK and more than 30,000 reports were submitted this year.

This year's poll also captured emerging trends in the food business, which showed a rise in seafood restaurants, Japanese cuisine and 'modern British' menus.

