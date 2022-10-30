How to save money at Norfolk's top restaurants over the next fortnight

Wells Crab House is among the restaurants offering big savings over the next fortnight - Credit: Danielle Booden

Customers can try some of Norfolk's best restaurants at a discounted price for the next two weeks.

Norfolk Restaurant Week is kicking off tomorrow, with more than 60 spots around the county offering a fixed-price set menu.

Two courses will be £16 or £23 and three courses £20 or £29 depending on the restaurant.

Some of the participating restaurants are Wells Crab House, the Rose and Crown in Snettisham, the Angel in Watlington, the Dabbling Duck in Great Massingham and the White Horse in Brancaster.

There will be something for everyone, from seafood to vegan options for lunch or tea.

The deals are running from October 31 to November 11.

Visit the Norfolk Restaurant Week website to see all the participating restaurants and their set menus.



