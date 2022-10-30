News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Food & Drink

How to save money at Norfolk's top restaurants over the next fortnight

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:03 PM October 30, 2022
A big seafood platter made at Wells Crab House. 

Wells Crab House is among the restaurants offering big savings over the next fortnight - Credit: Danielle Booden

Customers can try some of Norfolk's best restaurants at a discounted price for the next two weeks.

Norfolk Restaurant Week is kicking off tomorrow, with more than 60 spots around the county offering a fixed-price set menu.

Two courses will be £16 or £23 and three courses £20 or £29 depending on the restaurant.

Some of the participating restaurants are Wells Crab House, the Rose and Crown in Snettisham, the Angel in Watlington, the Dabbling Duck in Great Massingham and the White Horse in Brancaster.

There will be something for everyone, from seafood to vegan options for lunch or tea.

The deals are running from October 31 to November 11.

Visit the Norfolk Restaurant Week website to see all the participating restaurants and their set menus. 


Norfolk

Don't Miss

Clare Hugman with grandson Jenson

Family 'in pieces' after mum-of-four dies while on holiday in Turkey

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Holt has been named as one of the best places to live in England

10 Norfolk locations named among best places to live in England

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
An aerial photograph of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Norfolk hospital named as having country's highest death rate

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Police have launched an appeal after a Persian cat was stolen via a window in Wymondham.

Norfolk Live News

Missing 55-year-old man found safe and well

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon