New York-inspired sauce made in Norfolk is sweeping the UK

Published: 12:47 PM June 8, 2021

Hot Star Honey sauce, created by Rob Dale from Tivetshall in south Norfolk, is gaining popularity across the UK. - Credit: Contributed

A food trend from across the pond is now making a splash in the UK thanks to a Norfolk producer's own hot honey sauce.

Hot Star Honey was created in 2019 by Rob Dale, from Tivetshall in south Norfolk, with a sweet heat flavour, which he says makes it perfect for drizzling over pizzas, chicken and barbecue food.

Rob Dale, from Tivetshall, is the creator of Hot Star Honey. - Credit: Contributed

Mr Dale, who has a background in farming, had previously launched food company Bala Chang in 2017, selling a range of sweet chilli sauces inspired by his travels in Asia.

Hot Star Honey has now become his main focus and in May this year it was made available to the hospitality sector through Italian wholesalers Salvo, which supplies businesses across the UK and Ireland.

It was first stocked in Moto Pizza in Chelmsford in Essex and he has also racked up many online orders.

Hot Star Honey is perfect drizzled on pizza. - Credit: Contributed

Mr Dale, 55, said: "I noticed the trend in 2018 in New York with sweet heat on things like cheese and fried chicken and I thought that I could do a really good chilli honey sauce.

"It has taken off all over the place and as far as Belfast, for some reason the Irish love the sweat heat.

Hot honey has been popular in America in recent years. - Credit: Contributed

"It took six months to develop as it needs to be crafted so it can drizzle like a runny honey onto hot food rather than running off."

The sauce is made with natural honey, finely-ground Cayenne peppers, apple cider vinegar and toasted spices.

Mr Dale is now planning to expand the business through the hospitality sector and he will also be at the Norfolk Summer Fayre at the Norfolk Showground on July 3.

Hot Star Honey sauce is produced in Norfolk and combines chilli heat with sweet honey. - Credit: Contributed

He added: "We are really going to grow the business through wholesalers to the hospitality industry.

"We want to focus on this product for now so we can do a really fantastic job on it, but are open to expanding the range in the future."

For more information, visit hotstarhoney.com