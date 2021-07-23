News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
15 food events in Norfolk you shouldn't miss

Author Picture Icon

Rowan Mantell

Published: 7:00 PM July 23, 2021   
Farmers' food market stall with variety of organic vegetable.

Farmers' food market stall with variety of organic vegetable. Vendor serving and chating with customers. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Harvest a feast of Norfolk food at farmers’ markets across the county including: 

Acle Farmers’ Market on the second Saturday of each month. 

Creake Abbey Farmers’ Market on the first Saturday of the month. 

Neatishead Farmers' Market on the second Saturday of the month. 

North Walsham Farmer’s Market in the Market Place on the final Sunday of the month.  

Swaffham Saturday Market weekly in the Market Place. 

Wymondham Farmers’ Market on the third Saturday of the month. 

Eating seasonal fruti and veg lowers your carbon footprint, and tastes better!

Eating seasonal fruti and veg lowers your carbon footprint, and tastes better! Credit: JMrocek/Getty - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Focaccia bread on a board

Focaccia bread, ice cream and more made in Boxford will be on sale at the first ever farmers' market in the village - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Aylsham Food Festival farmers market.

Farmers market. - Credit: Antony Kelly

Wymondham Farmers Market

Wymondham Farmers Market. - Credit: Archant

Norfolk events focused on food this summer and beyond include:

The Sausage and Cider Festival at St Andrew’s Hall, Norwich, on July 24 is mainly about sausage and cider – but also includes gin, music and a DJ.   

Sandringham hosts several events celebrating local food. The Food, Craft and Wood Festival is on the royal estate on August 6-8 with the Sandringham Game and Country Fair bringing lots more local food and drink on September 11 and 12. 

The Magic of Thailand Festival at Eaton Park, Norwich on August 14 and 15 is a chance to experience the tastes of Thailand.  

Reepham Food Festival includes lots of local food and drink producers, cookery and food science demonstrations and a junior Masterchef contest. It all happens in the town’s Market Place and the Bircham Centre gardens on Sunday August 22 from 10am-4pm. 

The new Priory Farm Food Festival at St Olaves Priory, Haddiscoe, over the August 27-30 Bank Holiday weekend will include lots of local food and drink plus music and entertainment. 

The North Norfolk Food Festival takes place in the Walled Garden at Holkham Hall on September 4 and 5. The popular festival of all things foodie is now in its 12th year and the mouth-watering menu features local food and drink producers who grow, rear, make, supply and sell food across North Norfolk. Historically the Walled Garden was where fruit, vegetables and flowers were grown for the hall and for the festival will be full of stalls selling fresh meat and game, vegetables, cakes, artisan beer, bread, tarts, juices, cakes and bakes, chocolates and more. There will be a cookery theatre, children’s activities and plenty to eat.  

Start working up an appetite for Feastival, celebrating Norfolk’s food and drink at the Forum, Norfolk, September 18-19.   

Oktoberfest Norwich fills Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich with beer, bratwurst and a live oompah band on October 2.  Fancy dress encouraged. 

Holkham Hall, the childhood home of free-spirited Jane Digby

Holkham Hall, the childhood home of free-spirited Jane Digby - Credit: Archant

North Norfolk Food & Drink Festival at Holkham Hall

North Norfolk Food & Drink Festival at Holkham Hall in 2015 - Credit: Ian Burt

North Norfolk Food & Drink Festival at Holkham Hall. Eric Snaith giving a cooking demonstration

North Norfolk Food & Drink Festival at Holkham Hall. Eric Snaith giving a cooking demonstration - Credit: Ian Burt


Food and Drink
Norfolk

