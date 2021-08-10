News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Nine of the best afternoon teas in Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:32 PM August 10, 2021   
Sandringham Restaurant will reopen to serve pre-booked Afternoon Tea on Saturday, May 29

Celebrate Afternoon Tea Week by going to one of our picks - Credit: Sandringham Estate

Happy Afternoon Tea Week! Celebrating will be easy with so many options available. Here are nine of the best afternoon teas in Norfolk:

1. Biddys Tea Room

Where: 15 Lower Goat Ln, Norwich NR2 1EL / 16 Market Pl, Aylsham, Norwich NR11 6EH

When: 12pm to 4pm

Price: £14.95 for one

Parking: Norwich - Available at St Andrews. Aylsham - Available at the Buttlands.

Biddy's Tea Room is known for its quirky setting and handmade cakes. This relaxed tea house is cosy for when you don't want afternoon tea to get too fancy. 

2. The Assembly House

Where: Theatre St, Norwich NR2 1RQ

When: 8am to 11.30am and 12pm to 4.30pm

Price: £23.95 for one

Parking: Available at Chantry Place

An indulgent experience in one of Norwich's most beautiful buildings. They have themed teas, currently including the Circus and Narnia. The classic tea is best enjoyed amongst the Georgian grandeur.

3. Byfords 

Where: 1-3 Shirehall Plain, Holt, NR25 6BG

When: 2.30pm to 5pm

Price: Afternoon tea starts at £36 and High Tea starts at £45 for two. Tables must be booked with 24 hours notice

Parking: Available at Station Yard, Church Street, and Albert Street

Afternoon tea includes all of the classics and can be enjoyed after a day in the market town. High tea is good for special occasions, it is the afternoon tea with added savoury treats.

4. Congham Hall

Where: Lynn Rd, Congham, King's Lynn PE32 1AH

When:

Price: £22, requires 24 hours notice

Parking: Available on-site

This Georgian manor serves tea in its lounges and on the terrace with parkland views. The food has been awarded two AA rosettes and the afternoon tea includes both old classics and new creations. 

5. Beechwood Hotel and Restaurant

Where: 20 Cromer Rd, North Walsham, NR28 0HD

When: 2pm to 5pm

Price: £19.95 per person, booking essential

Parking: Available on-site

This country house hotel has two AA rosettes, and four AA stars for their food. Afternoon tea consists of both savoury and sweet handmade treats, as well as a large choice of teas and coffees.

6. The White Horse

Where: Main Road, Brancaster Staithe, King's Lynn PE31 8BY

When: 3.30pm to 5pm

Price: £15 for one, booking essential

Parking:

The afternoon tea has a 'Norfolk twist', using local ingredients in the food and having a coastal view from the restaurant. They also have a champagne afternoon tea for more celebratory occasions.

7. Bank House Hotel

Where: King's Staithe Square, King's Lynn PE30 1RD

When: 12pm to 5.30pm

Price: £15 per person, booking is essential

Parking: Available on Baker Street and Street James Court

Sat on the quayside of the Great Ouse River, Bank House Hotel has an afternoon tea with a menu that changes daily. The afternoon teas are available to take away on weekends.

8. Norfolk Mead Hotel

Where: Church Loke, Coltishall, Norwich NR12 7DN

When: 1pm to 4pm

Price: £18.50 per person

Parking: Available on-site

A finalist in the 2019 EAT Norfolk Food and Drink Awards 'Best Afternoon Tea', Norfolk Mead Hotel's afternoon tea is all made on-site. Tea can be taken in the walled garden, the Georgian dining room, or even on their yacht in the broads. 

9. The Cliff Hotel

Where: Cliff Hill, Gorleston-on-Sea, Great Yarmouth NR31 6DH

When:12pm to 5.45pm

Price: £17.95 per person, booking essential

Parking: Available on the pier

You can enjoy your afternoon tea either inside the hotel or on the terrace, with a view of Gorleston beach. There is also vegan and gluten free options available for those who would prefer them.

