Nine of the best afternoon teas in Norfolk
- Credit: Sandringham Estate
Happy Afternoon Tea Week! Celebrating will be easy with so many options available. Here are nine of the best afternoon teas in Norfolk:
1. Biddys Tea Room
Where: 15 Lower Goat Ln, Norwich NR2 1EL / 16 Market Pl, Aylsham, Norwich NR11 6EH
When: 12pm to 4pm
Price: £14.95 for one
You may also want to watch:
Parking: Norwich - Available at St Andrews. Aylsham - Available at the Buttlands.
Biddy's Tea Room is known for its quirky setting and handmade cakes. This relaxed tea house is cosy for when you don't want afternoon tea to get too fancy.
Most Read
- 1 Another one! Is this Norfolk's latest Banksy artwork?
- 2 Man's joy at Banksy artwork on his house
- 3 Norwich City transfer rumours: City agree club-record Tzolis deal
- 4 Thousands hit by an outbreak of white tap water
- 5 Teenager stopped by stinger after hitting 70mph in 30mph zone
- 6 Brazilian steakhouse to open in Norwich next month
- 7 Lisa Angel to hold sample and clearance sale at village hall
- 8 Urgent warning to stay away from seal pups
- 9 Norwich sees Covid cases rise by 39pc in a week
- 10 'Tank' spotted driving through Norfolk town
2. The Assembly House
Where: Theatre St, Norwich NR2 1RQ
When: 8am to 11.30am and 12pm to 4.30pm
Price: £23.95 for one
Parking: Available at Chantry Place
An indulgent experience in one of Norwich's most beautiful buildings. They have themed teas, currently including the Circus and Narnia. The classic tea is best enjoyed amongst the Georgian grandeur.
3. Byfords
Where: 1-3 Shirehall Plain, Holt, NR25 6BG
When: 2.30pm to 5pm
Price: Afternoon tea starts at £36 and High Tea starts at £45 for two. Tables must be booked with 24 hours notice
Parking: Available at Station Yard, Church Street, and Albert Street
Afternoon tea includes all of the classics and can be enjoyed after a day in the market town. High tea is good for special occasions, it is the afternoon tea with added savoury treats.
4. Congham Hall
Where: Lynn Rd, Congham, King's Lynn PE32 1AH
When:
Price: £22, requires 24 hours notice
Parking: Available on-site
This Georgian manor serves tea in its lounges and on the terrace with parkland views. The food has been awarded two AA rosettes and the afternoon tea includes both old classics and new creations.
5. Beechwood Hotel and Restaurant
Where: 20 Cromer Rd, North Walsham, NR28 0HD
When: 2pm to 5pm
Price: £19.95 per person, booking essential
Parking: Available on-site
This country house hotel has two AA rosettes, and four AA stars for their food. Afternoon tea consists of both savoury and sweet handmade treats, as well as a large choice of teas and coffees.
6. The White Horse
Where: Main Road, Brancaster Staithe, King's Lynn PE31 8BY
When: 3.30pm to 5pm
Price: £15 for one, booking essential
Parking:
The afternoon tea has a 'Norfolk twist', using local ingredients in the food and having a coastal view from the restaurant. They also have a champagne afternoon tea for more celebratory occasions.
7. Bank House Hotel
Where: King's Staithe Square, King's Lynn PE30 1RD
When: 12pm to 5.30pm
Price: £15 per person, booking is essential
Parking: Available on Baker Street and Street James Court
Sat on the quayside of the Great Ouse River, Bank House Hotel has an afternoon tea with a menu that changes daily. The afternoon teas are available to take away on weekends.
8. Norfolk Mead Hotel
Where: Church Loke, Coltishall, Norwich NR12 7DN
When: 1pm to 4pm
Price: £18.50 per person
Parking: Available on-site
A finalist in the 2019 EAT Norfolk Food and Drink Awards 'Best Afternoon Tea', Norfolk Mead Hotel's afternoon tea is all made on-site. Tea can be taken in the walled garden, the Georgian dining room, or even on their yacht in the broads.
9. The Cliff Hotel
Where: Cliff Hill, Gorleston-on-Sea, Great Yarmouth NR31 6DH
When:12pm to 5.45pm
Price: £17.95 per person, booking essential
Parking: Available on the pier
You can enjoy your afternoon tea either inside the hotel or on the terrace, with a view of Gorleston beach. There is also vegan and gluten free options available for those who would prefer them.