North Norfolk restaurant wins prestigious food award
- Credit: Dan Apps
The owners of a north Norfolk restaurant are "chuffed" after being named among the best in the country.
Upstairs at No1 Cromer has been crowned among the winners in the Good Food Awards 2023, for serving "delicious fish dishes".
The restaurant is part of the No1 Cromer fish and chip restaurant and takeaway, which is downstairs, but it offers a menu "with a twist".
Business directors Galton Blackiston and Spencer Gray said this "amazing achievement" is down to their "hardworking" team and talented head chef Matty Adcock.
Office manager, Dan Apps said: "Matty produces some stunning seasonal dishes.
"He is very forward thinking with his food. It has lifted upstairs to the next level.
"We are absolutely ecstatic. We have all been working very hard this summer to achieve this."
The award - decided by votes from the public - comes during a particularly difficult time within the hospitality industry, with businesses facing increasing costs.
But Mr Blackiston said this "prestigious accolade" is as a much-needed boost for the team.
"It has been a tough year, with food costs and bills going up quite considerably and staff shortages," he said.
"But the team at No1 has continued to be innovative and consistent. It's because of them we have been given this award.
"I'm chuffed for them all."
Mr Gray, who has been in the hospitality industry more than 25 years, added: "Receiving awards like these are really important to our staff, customers and the community of Cromer as a whole.
"It keeps bringing people to our traditional downstairs restaurant, takeaway and our upstairs restaurant which offers amazing panoramic views and food with a twist."
Next year No1 Cromer is also set to celebrate its tenth anniversary, with a series of events to mark the occasion.
Mr Adcock will also produce a menu of the best dishes from the last 10-years including his "famous" smoked mackerel scotch egg.