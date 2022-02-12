Award-winning seafood restaurant reopens with new look and menu
- Credit: Danielle Booden
An award-winning seafood restaurant on the north Norfolk coast is making a splash with its new look and menu.
Couple Kelly and Scott Dougal opened the Wells Crab House in Freeman Street in 2016 and it is popular with locals and tourists alike.
It was closed for the whole of January this year for a refresh, which has included new lighting and tables, dark blue ceilings and a feature wall with clocks.
Mr Dougal said: "We always do a bit here and there but this is the most dramatic change since we first opened.
"The bookings are rolling in and we have had really good feedback on the new look."
The menu is a celebration of seafood, which is kept as local as possible, and it changes monthly.
The February dishes include lemon and black pepper swordfish and harissa fish pie.
Mr Dougal added: "We change the menu every month and try not to duplicate for a year or two which keeps people coming back."