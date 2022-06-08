Destination pub gets new head chef with seafood specials on the menu

Wild sea trout with samphire from The Banningham Crown, near Aylsham. - Credit: Matt Galasky

The new head chef at a much-loved village pub is making waves with his seafood specials menu.

Gareth Hall has just joined the team at the Banningham Crown, near Aylsham, which has been run by couple Jeanie and Mark Feneron since 1992.

The Banningham Crown pub. - Credit: Archant © 2007

Mr Hall is making sure to not alter the winning formula which sees the team serve around 150 customers each day, but was keen to put his own spin on the menu.

The newly-launched summer menu features everything from British lamb rump to beer battered fish of the day and chips and its famous steak and kidney suet pudding remains a firm fixture.

Coconut, lime and stem ginger panna cotta from The Banningham Crown. - Credit: Matt Galasky

Mr Hall, who has worked in restaurants across Norfolk, has also launched a new specials menu celebrating local seafood.

Matt Galasky, manager, said: "Gareth has inherited our traditional menu but has put his twists on it and he has also launched a specials board which is the focal point of the bar.

Matt Galasky behind the bar at the Banningham Crown. - Credit: Matt Galasky

"It incorporates fish from the coast and so far has included a Cromer crab salad and wild sea trout with samphire."

The Banningham Crown is open from 12pm to 9pm daily.