Talented baker sets up shop in Attleborough

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 11:26 AM September 1, 2021   
Afternoon tea for two at Tea Re'Treat, a new café in Attleborough

An afternoon tea for two that is on offer at Tea Re'treat, a new café that has opened in Attleborough - Credit: Tea Re'Treat

A talented baker and patisserie chef has opened her first café in Attleborough serving decorated cakes and freshly prepared food.

Regina Boreisyte, 40, moved to the UK from Lithuania in 2012 and settled in the Manchester area.  After developing her baking talents through a level 3 diploma in patisserie, Regina embarked upon her own business venture, offering bespoke handcrafted cakes and bakes. Her business quickly gained a loyal following and she regularly sold her treats at festivals and markets.

Tea Re'Treat have a range of cakes and bakes on offer at their new café in Attleborough

Mrs Boreisyte funded her self through a college course in Manchester and developed her creative baking talents. - Credit: The Tea Re'Treat

Mrs Boreisyte, along with husband Duncan Davies, relocated to Attleborough 18-months ago. While the challenges of the pandemic interrupted their lives, it also gave an opportunity to take a step towards her dream - to open her own venue where people can sit inside and enjoy her creations.

"Operating on the markets and festivals was a great launch pad," according to Mrs Boreisyte, "but the aim was to always have an outlet where customers could sit and enjoy tea, coffee and cake in a warm, calm environment. Five years down the line since our first market and here we are!"

A new café has opened in Attleborough serving artisan cakes

Talented baker Regina Boreisyte has opened the Tea Re'Treat, her first café in Attleborough - Credit: the Tea Re'Treat

The Tea Re'Treat opened its doors on Connaught Plain earlier this month, and its menu has been growing daily since and customers are even now able to enjoy afternoon tea.

"All our food is made from scratch in-house, nothing is fried and everything is fresh," said Mrs Boreisyte.

The Tea Re'Treat in Attleborough serve freshly prepared light meals

The Tea Re'Treat serve freshly prepared light meals - Credit: The Tea Re'Treat

The biggest draw of the café are the carefully crafted celebration cakes, which can be bought by the slice, and locals appear to be enjoying their offerings.

"The response so far has been really great. Very positive and the best thing is we have returning customers and multiple recommendations. Customers are giving really good feedback which is helping us build our full menu to meet the needs of our customers." 

According to Mr Davies, their choice of location was a no-brainer: "We live 300 metres down the road, so it seemed the perfect spot for the café. Attleborough is at a point of change right now, with the new builds bringing a new demographic to the area, making it an exciting place to open." 

The Tea Re'Treat will be open from 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday. Free car parking is available nearby. 



