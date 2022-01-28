6 of Norfolk's most romantic restaurants for Valentine's Day

The Norfolk Mead, Coltishall

Set in beautiful surroundings by the River Bure on the Norfolk Broads, this boutique hotel and restaurant is offering a romantic Valentine's menu in its cosy and intimate dining room.

With its manicured gardens adorned with beautiful lanterns, so romantic is it here that many people choose the hotel's garden room as a wedding venue.

A seven-course valentine's menu, £65pp, includes:

Mi Cuit of salmon, tempura oyster, mixed sea vegetables, lemon puree, rice crisp, taramasalata, dill oil

Ribeye steak, chunky chips, mushroom ketchup, shallot tart tatin, vine tomato, watercress, bacon & maple cabbage, peppercorn sauce

Champagne and strawberries

A sharing plate of chocolate fondant, pecan monkey bread, cereal milk pannacotta, honeycomb ice cream, oat biscuit, mango gel

The Ingham Swan, Sea Palling Rd, Ingham

A former 14th century coaching house, in the countryside close to the coast, The Ingham Swan boasts a fabulous rural setting to whisk your date off for a meal in its award-winning restaurant.

With it flint and brick walls and exposed wooden beams, the decor is rustic and comfortable. For extra cosiness, a grand exposed brick fireplace houses a wonderful log burner, sure to warm your heart on Valentine's Day.

The valentine’s menu, £75pp, includes:

Pan-fried hand-dived scallops, crispy pork belly, apple purée, charred scallions, pork puff, jus

Honey and thyme roasted guinea fowl breast, cocotte potatoes, butternut squash, koffmann cabbage, citrus jus

Champagne jelly, set lemon, compressed strawberries, strawberry sorbet

No Twenty9, Market Place, Burnham Market

No Twenty9 is cosy, beautiful and chic with its flint walls, candles and stripped wooden floors. It's set in the beautiful Burnham Market for a bit of extra-special sparkle.

Couples can swoon over a superb seven-course taster menu, and each dish has been designed for customers to enjoy as a couple or individually.

The Valentine's menu, £60pp, includes:

Flint vineyard Charmat rosé with smoked salmon gougere

Scallops, pickled cucumber, sauce vierge, lemon crumb

Loin of beef, Cafe de Paris butter, anna potato, garlic green beans, oyster mushroom

A taster plate of desserts to share

The Bay Seafood Restaurant, Brundall

Nestled away in Brundall Marina, you’re really going to be besotted with this place. East Hills Cafe by day, it transforms into a wonderful seafood restaurant by night. While you may only have eyes for each other, you'll still appreciate its beautiful marina setting.

The Valentine's menu, £45pp, includes:

Brancaster mussels in a white wine, garlic & shallot sauce with sourdough bread

Fruits de mer - a selection of the finest seafood for two to share

Raspberry and Champagne posset

Wildebeest, Stoke Holy Cross

Just outside Norwich, you'll find Stoke Holy Cross, a village home to this gorgeous restaurant and pub. Offering fine dining in a relaxed environment, what better way to dazzle your date!

After fizz on arrival, the six-course Valentine's menu, £75pp, includes:

Pan seared scallops, crispy chicken wings, jus gras, boudin noir, apple, squid ink coral

Orange and honey Gressingham duck breast, potato terrine, grilled hispi cabbage, hazelnuts, roscoff onion, jus

Glazed dark chocolate, raspberry and rose water dome, burnt white chocolate snow, malted milk ice cream

Valentine's Day dining at home - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you'd prefer to mark the day at home, but perhaps lack the confidence to impress with your culinary skills, or you’d just like a stress-free night, you could order in.

You're not limited to a pizza or kebab, a restaurant takeaway provides the option of restaurant quality food in the comfort of your own home.

Journal Dining

Coming in hot with its Valentine's menu, Journal Dining is the opportunity to a stress-free night with delicious food prepared by Michelin-trained chef Nathan Rackham.

This pop up supper club, which usually appears at venues around Norwich, is offering the perfect treat for a night at home.

Their Valentine's menu, £35pp (delivery extra) includes:

Duck rose, melon gazpacho, lime ricotta, chive oil, basil leaves

Beef Wellington, sprouting broccoli, honey roast parsley carrots, Smoked Dapple mash, rich beef jus.

Smoked celeriac Wellington, roast cauliflower, cauliflower cheese puree, brandy-soaked grapes

Chocolate marquise, toasted hay mousse, burnt white chocolate