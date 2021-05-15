News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Food & Drink

Recipe: Lower sugar, low fat chocolate loaf

person

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Published: 10:30 AM May 15, 2021   
A low fat low sugar chocolate cake served on a wooden platter with chocolate almond spread

Make our low fat lower sugar chocolate tea loaf - Credit: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

I regularly receive emails from readers with special diets asking what they can eat...how to reduce sugar in recipes...how to make a dish lower in fat. 

So, in the name of balance, this weekend, this recipe is for all of you lovely folk who fancy a treat without all the so-called, naughty ingredients. 

Amongst you is my mother, who is always on the hunt for low-fat, low-sugar cakes. One of her favourites (which I personally think sounds heinous), was clipped from a women’s magazine in the early 90s and involved All Bran, pickle, cheese, celery and apple. If you happen to have it stashed in a folder somewhere get in touch so I can pass it on – she's lost her copy. 

This week’s cake, which is really a dense tea loaf, can’t claim to be sugar-free, but it is made without refined sugar, and in its creation I’ve used agave syrup, which is lower in calories than regular sugar, and sweeter, so you need less.  

The sultanas could be swapped for raisins, figs or chopped apricots. Add a handful of chopped almonds or pistachio nuts too if you like. And feel free to leave out the rosewater if it’s not to your taste. I was going for an Arabian Nights/Turkish delight vibe. Instead you could add a teaspoon of cinnamon. Maybe some chopped stem ginger.  

You may also want to watch:

Serve warm on the day it’s baked (the lack of fat means it doesn’t have the keeping qualities of a ‘normal’ cake). It’s nice toasted with a thin slick of peanut butter, jam or (my favourite) Pip & Nut Dark Chocolate and Sea Salt Almond Butter, which is much lower in sugar than hazelnut spreads. 

Lower sugar, low fat chocolate tea loaf 

Most Read

  1. 1 Six North Norfolk beaches awarded blue flag status for summer 2021
  2. 2 Boss who boasted of lavish lifestyle is bankrupt with £100k debts
  3. 3 Woman hurt in hit-and-run crash near school
  1. 4 Disabled driver fined £60 for stopping to clean windscreen at hospital
  2. 5 Firefighters ripping out thatch to stop house fire spreading
  3. 6 UEA scientist warns against surge vaccination to combat Indian variant
  4. 7 Pub ordered to pay £23.5k compensation to sacked disabled worker
  5. 8 WATCH: Demolition of landmark seaside hotel
  6. 9 Gunn and Walton on City watch list as Nyland future remains unclear
  7. 10 Norfolk campsite voted third best in UK

Ingredients 

2tsps rosewater 

300ml boiling water 

200g sultanas 

Zest 1 large orange 

1 Earl Grey tea bag 

7tbsps agave syrup 

200g wholemeal self-raising flour or 200g plain wholemeal flour with 2tsps baking powder 

50g cocoa powder 

2 medium eggs 

Method 

Combine the rosewater, boiling water, sultanas, orange zest, agave syrup and tea bag in a bowl. Leave to soak overnight or for a morning or afternoon. Remove the tea bag.  

Pre-heat the oven to 180C and line a 1lb loaf tin.  

Pour the flour and cocoa powder into a mixing bowl. Beat in the eggs to make a paste. Now gradually add the liquid mixture with the sultanas, combining well to beat out any pockets of flour. 

Spoon into your lined tin and bake in the middle of the oven for 35 to 40 minutes. 




Food and Drink
Hadleigh News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Rishi Sunak

Investigations

Tax inspectors probe 240 furlough fraud cases in Norfolk and Suffolk

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Gavin Wright has been jailed after being convicted of sexually assaulting two victims over a 10 year period.

Man jailed for 24 years for raping and sexually assaulting two girls

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Michael Crowe, who has been reported missing from his home in Norwich

Norfolk Live

Missing man found by off-duty police officer

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Roadworks on the A47 are causing delays.

£5m roadworks on A47 cause delays - and months more to come

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus