Norfolk Indian restaurants in the running to be named UK's best

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:34 PM October 21, 2022
Labone has been nominated for the Bangladesh Caterers Association Caterer of the Year award

Labone has been nominated for the Bangladesh Caterers Association Caterer of the Year award - Credit: Labone

A local chain of Indian restaurants is in the running to be named the UK's best curry house.

Labone Indian Cuisine, which has outlets in North Walsham, Sheringham and Oulton Broad, has been nominated for the Bangladesh Caterers Association's Caterer of the Year Award.

Some of the food on offer at Labone

Some of the food on offer at Labone - Credit: Labone

Restaurant owner Folik Choudhury described the award as the "most prestigious" in the Indian food industry adding he was "very happy" to be nominated.

The winner will be announced at a London awards ceremony on Sunday, October 30.

Mr Choudhury said: "I'm very happy, I don't know if we'll win but I hope so it would be incredible if we did.

Some of the food on offer at Labone

Some of the food on offer at Labone - Credit: Labone

"I'm not quite sure how we got nominated but I think a representative came in and ate without telling us and they obviously liked it."

It comes after the restaurant hosted a series of fundraisers for the Bangladesh flood victims.

