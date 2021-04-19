Couple's search for Norwich home for natural wine shop and bar

Published: 1:56 PM April 19, 2021 Updated: 2:06 PM April 19, 2021

A couple who started a lockdown natural wines business are on the hunt for a home for a bottle shop and cheese and wine bar in Norwich.

Laura Martin and Matt Davies moved from London to Pulham Market in September last year, and launched KVLT Wines online in January.

It stocks natural and biodynamic wines from small producers across Europe, and the pair now hope to find a base in the city to sell the bottles, and run a cheese and wine bar.

Natural wines are made on small, often family-run, farms that don't use pesticides and chemicals in the wine-making process, with the final products tasting like a reflection of the area they are made in.

It is a growing market, thanks to a consumer interest in health and wellbeing, and is expected to become more mainstream in the coming years.

Miss Martin, 33, has worked in hospitality all her life, including in several restaurants, during which time she has achieved qualifications in wine expertise.

She later left the long hours of restaurant work and moved to cheesemongers, but found she missed dealing with wine.

"Natural wines have been a hobby and a profession at the same time," she said.

"We moved to Norfolk in September last year - moving was a pre-Covid decision but lockdown gave us the impetus to do it.

"We found that locally there was not a great amount of the selection of wines we like to choose from, so we found ourselves ordering our wine from dealers in London."

She and 37-year-old Mr Davies - a digital brander who studied at the Norwich University of the Arts and has lived in Norwich on and off over the years - took the plunge and launched the business in January.

They invested in stock and a small warehouse and launched a website, with friends and family helping support the business as they worked to grow their reputation.

Now, they are pushing ahead and hoping to take the next step.

"We're really hoping to find a space for a bottle shop and cheese and wine bar, which will be very relaxed," she said.

"Ideally it will be central - because what we sell is specialist, passing footfall is really important and it's good to be able to have a conversation about it. We're really excited."

They having been viewing premises in Norwich but are yet to settle on one.

