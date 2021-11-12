Redwell Brewery: How an independent craft brewery creates a community connection

Promotion

Redwell Brewery supports the local community by hosting events at their taproom, using local malt and supplying nearby pubs and establishments. - Credit: Redwell Brewery

We often think of the pub as a focal point for communities, and a place to relax and have fun. However, in recent years independent craft beer companies have stepped up to the plate.

Today’s craft breweries aren’t just factories in which beer is prepared, bottled and shipped off to supermarkets. By hosting events at their taproom, providing brewery tours to visitors and supporting local businesses, Redwell Brewery in Trowse is a great example of how craft companies can establish a connection with their local community.

Nick McLaughlin, sales and marketing manager at Redwell Brewery, explains the importance of forging a bond with the local community.

Q: What makes your craft beers unique and how are they brewed?

All of the beers brewed on-site at Redwell Brewery use Norfolk malt sourced from nearby farms, providing support to many local farmers. - Credit: Redwell Brewery

A: All of our beers are brewed on-site using Norfolk malt which, when mixed with a range of hop varieties, produces flavoursome beer and supports local farms. Being independent gives us full control over the brewing process, and allows us to be creative with the flavours and ingredients.

Inclusivity is important to us, which is why our entire range is gluten-free and suitable for vegans. We want to give all of our customers the chance to enjoy proper craft beers and lagers, regardless of dietary requirements. Our lagers and IPAs can be found in pubs and establishments throughout Norfolk and East Anglia, largely due to our strong ties with other local businesses and the quality of our beers.

Q: How does your taproom and other facilities help you to connect with your local customer base?

A: We’re fortunate to have large premises here in Trowse which has allowed us to open safely, even during the strictest Covid-19 regulations. People need somewhere they can come to socialise and enjoy themselves; providing a safe place for that has brought us much closer to our community.

Creativity and commitment are the two most important factors in building lasting relationships with the local area. Since the summer of 2020, Norfolk & Suffolk Constabulary have used our brewery as a training ground for police dogs. We’re very honoured that our premises have been selected for these training exercises, as we can contribute to the safety of East Anglia.

Our mobile taproom, Dennis the Beer Engine, is a fun way of catering to our customers and getting involved in local events. Once a working fire engine, Dennis has now been converted to serve craft beer and is available for hire. He's made several appearances in and around Norfolk and was at Poringland Fireworks Night on November 6. He will also be at Swaffham Christmas Market on December 4 and 5, 2021.

The taproom hosts events and provides a range of craft beers to customers, all within a short distance of Whitlingham Country Park and Norwich railway station. - Credit: Redwell Brewery

Q: How does a brewery like Redwell help to support the local economy?

A: Aside from sourcing the majority of our ingredients from nearby farms and supplying local pubs and establishments, a craft brewery like ourselves can have a significant impact on the regional economy. We discovered that some venues in the area lacked the space for cellars or beer taps, and decided to provide a solution.

Our kegerators, built on-site using recycled fridges, can store three kegs of beer at a time and are perfect for trade customers who otherwise wouldn’t be able to provide beers on tap. We offer full support and training for commercial and private events, and are happy to help out fellow businesses in the Norfolk area.

Q: What makes visiting an independent brewery a unique experience?

A: There’s plenty that sets craft breweries apart from more mainstream pubs and providers, not just in terms of the beers we serve. The location of our brewery and taproom is within walking distance of Whitlingham Country Park, and makes for an ideal vantage point for train enthusiasts who can watch steam trains on their way out of Norwich railway station.

During our weekly brewery tours, customers can learn all about the brewing process and enjoy some beer tasting afterwards. This all coalesces into an extremely enjoyable, unique experience that brings us closer to our community.

To learn more about Redwell Brewery’s wide range of beers, or to book a tour, visit redwellbrewing.com or call 01603 904990.