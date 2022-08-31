News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Food & Drink

Chef, 21, launches pop-up kitchen and takeaway in Norfolk village

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 2:59 PM August 31, 2022
Updated: 3:06 PM August 31, 2022
Hungry Hugos is a new pop-up kitchen and takeaway which has launched in Acle. 

Hungry Hugo's is a new pop-up kitchen and takeaway which has launched in Acle. It is owned by Liam Frosdick - Credit: Liam Frosdick

"Mouth-watering" burgers, wood-fired pizzas and loaded fries can now be ordered to homes in a Norfolk village.

Hungry Hugo's is a new pop-up kitchen and takeaway which has launched in Acle. 

The business is run by "passionate" chef Liam Frosdick who will be based at the Slack Jacks Coffee Shack, in The Street, on Saturdays and Sundays. 

Liam Frosdick (left) and his partner and their dog Hugo. 

Liam Frosdick (left) and his partner and their dog Hugo. - Credit: Liam Frosdick

A takeaway and delivery service will also be available to those living in and around the village. 

The 21-year-old previously helped to set up Bad Boyz Kitchen at Bar 1 in Gorleston but now he says he is ready for a new challenge as he branches out on his own. 

"I feel more confident than ever," he said. "I think this is going to do well.

Hungry Hugos is new pop-up kitchen and takeaway based in Acle

Hungry Hugo's is new pop-up kitchen and takeaway based in Acle - Credit: Liam Frosdick

"We will have a full set up outside with a smoker, oven and a wood-fired pizza oven under a gazebo. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk village to feature in new Channel 5 show
  2. 2 Massage therapist jailed for sexually abusing two women
  3. 3 Appeal for roofer who was seriously injured in fall at Norfolk factory
  1. 4 CCTV image released of woman after cash stolen from produce stall
  2. 5 Man who fell from cliffs at Hunstanton jailed for killing wife
  3. 6 Norfolk man's warning over hidden charges in energy bills
  4. 7 Former Argos store granted change of use
  5. 8 Father-of-two from Norwich dies while swimming in Swiss lake
  6. 9 9 major events to look forward to in Norfolk this September
  7. 10 Former station house in Norfolk village is up for auction

"And as soon as we have perfected this set-up in Acle, I'm hoping to branch out to Norwich and find a restaurant."

Pulled pork and chicken lolly pops are some of the smoked meats with homemade glazes and sauces which can be found on the menu. 

Mr Frosdick, who currently lives in Cromer, said he has also perfected his burger recipe and toppings.

Loaded fries by Hungry Hugos based in Acle

Loaded fries by Hungry Hugo's based in Acle - Credit: Liam Frosdick

His favourite includes the 'four cheese' with camembert, brie, cheddar and blue cheese.

He added: "My goal for the business is to become a quality, family-friendly takeaway."   

Hungry Hugo's, which is named after Mr Frosdick's dog, will also look to add dog-friendly items - including burgers and meats - to the menu in the near future.

Hungry Hugos is named after Liam Frosdick's dog, Hugo

Hungry Hugo's is named after Liam Frosdick's dog, Hugo - Credit: Liam Frosdick

Mr Frosdick says his ultimate dream is to own multiple restaurants and takeaways and even a drive-thru in Norfolk. 

The business can be found at Slack Jacks Coffee Shack - which recently launched behind Gentleman Jacks barbershop - on Saturdays from 5pm to 9pm and Sundays from 3pm to 9pm.

Acle News

Don't Miss

Spar shop owner Simone Calnon.Picture: James Bass

Village shop owner 'sat and cried' as energy bill arrived

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
A busy beach in the hot weather at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

How to enjoy 47 days off while using only 19 days of annual leave in 2023

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Alde Barn in Stonham Aspal

10 of the best adult-only breaks in East Anglia

Features Team

Logo Icon
Speed bump and Brian Watkins

Speed bump blunder means £470,000 revamp road must shut again

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon