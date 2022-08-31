Chef, 21, launches pop-up kitchen and takeaway in Norfolk village
- Credit: Liam Frosdick
"Mouth-watering" burgers, wood-fired pizzas and loaded fries can now be ordered to homes in a Norfolk village.
Hungry Hugo's is a new pop-up kitchen and takeaway which has launched in Acle.
The business is run by "passionate" chef Liam Frosdick who will be based at the Slack Jacks Coffee Shack, in The Street, on Saturdays and Sundays.
A takeaway and delivery service will also be available to those living in and around the village.
The 21-year-old previously helped to set up Bad Boyz Kitchen at Bar 1 in Gorleston but now he says he is ready for a new challenge as he branches out on his own.
"I feel more confident than ever," he said. "I think this is going to do well.
"We will have a full set up outside with a smoker, oven and a wood-fired pizza oven under a gazebo.
"And as soon as we have perfected this set-up in Acle, I'm hoping to branch out to Norwich and find a restaurant."
Pulled pork and chicken lolly pops are some of the smoked meats with homemade glazes and sauces which can be found on the menu.
Mr Frosdick, who currently lives in Cromer, said he has also perfected his burger recipe and toppings.
His favourite includes the 'four cheese' with camembert, brie, cheddar and blue cheese.
He added: "My goal for the business is to become a quality, family-friendly takeaway."
Hungry Hugo's, which is named after Mr Frosdick's dog, will also look to add dog-friendly items - including burgers and meats - to the menu in the near future.
Mr Frosdick says his ultimate dream is to own multiple restaurants and takeaways and even a drive-thru in Norfolk.
The business can be found at Slack Jacks Coffee Shack - which recently launched behind Gentleman Jacks barbershop - on Saturdays from 5pm to 9pm and Sundays from 3pm to 9pm.