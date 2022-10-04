Café offering Halloween afternoon tea and this is when kids eat free

Enjoy treats instead of tricks this Halloween and tuck into a themed tea from a north Norfolk café.

Byfords in Holt is offering its Bewitched tea from Monday, October 24, until Sunday, October 30.

It will be served between 2.30pm and 5pm each day and will be a feast for the eyes and taste buds.

The spooky afternoon tea from Byfords. - Credit: Byfords

It will include devilish cakes, creepy creations, finger sandwiches and the café's famous scones.

The sweet treats on offer are an apple and blackberry witches opera cake, mini pumpkin pie, blood ripple red velvet, mummy macaroons and tombstone chocolate pots.

It costs £38.50 for two and on October 30 any child under 12 in a Halloween costume eats for free from the children's menu with a full-paying adult.

Sip haunting cocktails at Byfords. - Credit: Byfords

Visitors to Byfords over Halloween will also be able to sip spooky cocktails and take home gory treats from the Byfords store.