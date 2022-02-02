Former Costa worker with 'passion for coffee' opens sustainable pod

A 23-year-old whose first ever job was at Costa has launched a new sustainable coffee business.

Matt Carey, from Norwich, started the Green Wave Coffee Company last month after spending five years dreaming up the concept.

His mobile pod is now based at Coltishall Green and Mr Carey already has his sights set on expansion.

"My first job was actually in Costa, so it is full circle," he said. "I was too young at 18 and stuff got in the way since then.

"It is only now that I am in the position to do it.

"I have a passion for coffee and plant-based living, which other people are starting to care more about too.

"That is what sets us apart from chains - when customers ask questions, and they do ask, I can tell them about my relationships with suppliers who have the same ethos as my company."

Green Wave Coffee Company uses Nortons Dairy, a free-range dairy company in Norfolk, as well as sustainable firms based the in UK.

Mr Carey currently works part-time but is hoping to increase the days the coffee pod will be open.

He said: "Our mobile coffee pod was built just for us and it is modern and quiet.

"That is especially important for the location, you do not want to spoil the setting.

"It also means we can avoid the overhead involved with renting a space.

"We can get into the industry, grow the company and build relationships all over without being static.

"It would be great to one day have stores and more pods, hopefully in coastal and green spaces."

Green Wave Coffee Company can be found on Coltishall Green on Saturdays from 9am to 2pm and on Sundays from 10am to 3pm.

The menu includes coffee classics like double espressos and mochas, as well as chai latte and various teas.

There is an option of dairy or plant-based milks and extras like syrups and marshmallows.

The pod is also available for private hire for events like weddings and festivals.