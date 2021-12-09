News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fupburger launches festive menu and is expanding to Gorleston and Yarmouth

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 4:22 PM December 9, 2021
The festive burger from Fupburger

Buttermilk fried chicken breast, Brussel sprout and cranberry slaw, brie and cranberry sriracha sauce from the festive menu at Fupburger. - Credit: Fixr

Everyone knows that Christmas is a time to indulge and you can enjoy a whole host of festive delights from Fupburger. 

The burger joint is based at The Dog House in St Georges Street in Norwich and The Harbour Inn at Bridge House in Lowestoft. 

Fupburger owner Tom Shiers is the new tenant at The Dog House pub in Norwich, which is getting a Â£2

Fupburger owner Tom Shiers outside the Norwich restaurant at The Dog House. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

It is a lockdown success story as Tom Shiers, 42, from Halesworth, was made redundant and followed his passion for food going from pop-ups at pubs to two permanent locations. 

The festive menu features a buttermilk fried chicken breast burger with Brussels sprouts and cranberry slaw and brie and cranberry sriracha sauce.

Deep fried cheese board from Fupburger. 

Deep fried cheese board from Fupburger. - Credit: Fixr

There is also a deep fried cheese board, Buffalo fried sprouts and a mince pies and Quality Street milkshake, with all available to eat-in or takeaway.

Mr Shiers is also excited for 2022, with two new locations to be announced. 

Mince pie and Quality Street milkshake from Fupburger. 

Mince pie and Quality Street milkshake from Fupburger. - Credit: Fixr

He said: "We love Christmas at Fupburger and we wanted to jump in there with the festive stuff.

"We are launching two new operations in Gorleston and Great Yarmouth and are hoping to open early next year."

Buffalo fried sprouts from Fupburger.

Buffalo fried sprouts from Fupburger. - Credit: Fixr

Fupburger is open 5pm-9pm Mondays, 12pm-9pm Tuesday to Saturday and 12pm-6pm on Sundays.  

Food and Drink
Norfolk

