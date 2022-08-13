News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
What are the secrets behind the top rated fish and chip shop in Norfolk?

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:30 AM August 13, 2022
Alanna French, manager of Wells' fish and chip shop French's, with her dad, Marcus, managing direct

It is ranked as one of the best fish and chips shops in the county and now this popular north Norfolk chippy has revealed the secrets to its success. 

French's Fish Shop, located in The Quay, Wells, is currently ranked as the best chippy in Norfolk, according to Tripadvisor.

And the accolade is largely down to the team, according to owner Marcus French.

He said: "We've got great staff that have been with us for a long time and they're so important.

Marcus French has praised the staff at his chippy and believes they are a key reason for success

"But while we also have fantastic staff, we've also got the freshest food and the best ingredients that we've used consistently over the years."

Based on the Quay, the multi-award-winning fish and chip shop was first opened in the town by William Thomas French in 1919.

Following his death in the late 1970s, it was then passed on to his sons Maurice and Reggie French, who later left it to Maurice's son Marcus in 1984.

French's Fish Shop, in Wells, is currently ranked as the top chippy in Norfolk

Mr French has been behind the fryer since the age of 11 and learnt all of the tricks of the trade from his father, as well as the family's secret batter recipe which is still used today.

He added: "We've got the experience and the know how because we've been doing it the same way for so many years.

"For us, it's about keeping up the quality of service."

