Food charity launches baking challenge during Cake Week

Published: 11:47 AM August 11, 2021

People in Norfolk are being encouraged to channel their inner Paul and Prue Bake Off skills by taking part in a charity challenge.

FoodCycle, which is based in Upper Goat Lane, Norwich, is launching its first ever CommuniTea party this month to coincide with Cake Week.

Timed to support the charity's return to community dining following the lifting of lockdown measures, the fundraising event will take place from Monday, August 30 to Sunday, September 5.

The charity is calling on people to support them by hosting their very own community tea party, bringing people together to raise vital funds and help the charity provide nutritious meals and conversation to vulnerable people across the county.

Some FoodCycle cupcakes for the launch of the CommuniTea event in August and September - Credit: Contributed

This could take the form of a bake-off competition, or creating baked goods for family and friends. There are no rules.

To take part, bakers need to register on the FoodCycle website where they will be supported with tips.

Visit www.foodcycle.org.uk/get-involved/communiteaparty/ to register.