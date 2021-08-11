News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Food & Drink

Food charity launches baking challenge during Cake Week

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 11:47 AM August 11, 2021   
FoodCycle is launching a community tea event for budding bakers this month 

FoodCycle is launching a community tea event for budding bakers this month - Credit: Contributed

People in Norfolk are being encouraged to channel their inner Paul and Prue Bake Off skills by taking part in a charity challenge. 

FoodCycle, which is based in Upper Goat Lane, Norwich, is launching its first ever CommuniTea party this month to coincide with Cake Week. 

Timed to support the charity's return to community dining following the lifting of lockdown measures, the fundraising event will take place from Monday, August 30 to Sunday, September 5. 

The charity is calling on people to support them by hosting their very own community tea party, bringing people together to raise vital funds and help the charity provide nutritious meals and conversation to vulnerable people across the county. 

Some FoodCycle cupcakes for the launch of the CommuniTea event in August and September 

Some FoodCycle cupcakes for the launch of the CommuniTea event in August and September - Credit: Contributed

This could take the form of a bake-off competition, or creating baked goods for family and friends. There are no rules.

To take part, bakers need to register on the FoodCycle website where they will be supported with tips. 

Visit www.foodcycle.org.uk/get-involved/communiteaparty/ to register. 

You may also want to watch:

Food and Drink
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Food hygiene

The 39 Norfolk food firms with 0 or 1-star hygiene rating in past year

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
A Banksy-style artwork has appeared in Merrivale Model Village in Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk Live

'Go big or go home' - model village latest victim of 'Banksy'

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Has the famous street artist Banksy been in Cromer? 

Norfolk Live

Another one! Is this Norfolk's latest Banksy artwork?

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Coronavirus testing centre.

Coronavirus

Norwich sees Covid cases rise by 39pc in a week

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus