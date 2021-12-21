7 must-visit food trucks that travel around Norfolk

Chefs and friends David Carter and Ryan Galvin's Phat Khao is just one of the food trucks you should try in Norfolk. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

In lockdown, takeaway food became a saviour for many who became bored of cooking.

Some businesses took takeaway the extra mile and made their businesses portable so they could offer food to people all over the county.

Here are seven food trucks travelling Norfolk that you should try.

1. Phat Khao

There are a range of starters and mains on offer from Thai takeaway Phat Khao. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

This Thai takeaway inside a converted horse trailer is the venture of two friends and chefs, Ryan Galvin and David Carter, who have both spent their careers working in pubs.

Phat Khao started doing pop-ups outside village halls in January offering dishes such as chicken satay, chicken panang curry, and vegetable massaman curry.

Upcoming locations can be found on Phat Khao's Instagram and Facebook.

2. Harry's Soul Train

Harry's Soul Train outside The Whalebone pub in Norwich's Magdalen Road - Credit: Nick Richards

Launched in June 2020, Harry's Soul Train started serving up wings, tacos, and falafels and now has two food trailers with distinct menus.

The business has secured residencies at two Norwich pubs.

At The Whalebone pub in Magdalen Road expect loaded pulled chicken tacos and chicken wings that come in 12 different flavours.

At The Fat Cat in West End Street, Harry's Soul Train offers its grill menu with burgers, hotdogs, and dirty fries.

3. Luca's Pizza

Luca Pizza is a Norfolk mobile business serving “the freshest” wood fired oven pizzas at events across the county. It is an independent family-owned business built within a 1970s vintage horse box. - Credit: Luca Pizza

This family-owned business serves fresh woodfired oven pizza from a 1970s vintage horse box at events across the county.

Boasting an Italian heritage and many years' experience in the food industry, the family say they have created “the perfect pizza” using hand stretched homemade dough recipe, Fior di latte cheese, signature tomato sauce and the Italian ingredients.

The mobile restaurant can be found at The Earlham in Norwich on Tuesdays, The Leopard in Norwich on Wednesdays, at Wymondham Rugby Club on Thursdays, and The Willow Centre in Cringleford on Fridays.

4. Dirty Fryer Boys

Sally Campion-Jones and Shaun Kent with their food truck for their takeaway business, Dirty Fryer Boys. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

From burgers to Korean fried chicken, Dirty Fryer Boys is a street food van cooking up a storm as it tours villages in south Norfolk.

The food truck is run by Sally Campion-Jones and Shaun Kent, who is head chef at The Bird in Hand in Wreningham.

With a menu that changes regularly, it has previously included the Big Dirty Boy Burger, fish and chips with mango curry sauce, and a Dirty Korean Fried Chicken box featuring chicken bites covered in sticky dirty boy sauce.

Upcoming pitches can be found on Dirty Fryer Boy's Instagram and Facebook.

5. Moco Kitchen

Asian fusion tacos from Moco Kitchen Picture: Moco Kitchen - Credit: Archant

Another converted horsebox that tours Norfolk, Moco Kitchen offers a fusion of Asian flavours and Mexican soft-shell tacos.

Run by friends, Nina Good and Lucy Hurrell and their partners Ed and Tom, the menu also includes bao buns and brownies.

As well as the horsebox, the team opened a permanent site in Connaught Road inNorwich.

The business also caters private events and weddings.

6. The SHAKE Pit

Leanne Hutchings and Nicola Gillies with their mobile milkshake unit - Credit: Leanne Hutchings

The SHAKE Pit is a trailer stall offering milkshakes at pop-up locations across Norwich and south Norfolk.

Run by sister duo Leanne Hutchings and Nicola Gillies, the trailer currently offers nine different milkshakes, including the Oreo Xpress, the White Chocolate Delight, the Bonkers Banoffee, and Bubblegum Madness.

The trailer has a regular stop at the Willow Centre in Cringleford on a Thursday and updates are posted on the Facebook page.

7. The Cabin

The Cabin offers up Asian-inspired tacos. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A converted 80s caravan offering Asian inspired is another of the food trucks spicing up takeaway options in Norfolk.

The Cabin has toured the county, including festivals and pop-ups and now even has its own shop in Church Street, Cromer where owner Justin Unsworth serves up Asian-inspired dishes that can come in either taco or rice box form.

The street food business currently has a residency at The Artichoke in Norwich.

