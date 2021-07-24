Food and drink festivals happening in Norfolk this summer

Published: 6:30 AM July 24, 2021

With the school holidays arriving and coronavirus restrictions coming to a close, it feels like summer has only just started.

Here are just some of the food and drink festivals taking place in Norfolk and Waveney over the next couple of months.

The North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival at Holkham Hall 2019. Picture: NEIL PERRY - Credit: Archant

North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival

The walled garden at Holkham Hall will welcome the North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival for its 12th year, featuring local food and drink producers who grow, rear, produce and supply goods in the region.

Stall holders will be selling fresh meat, vegetables, artisan beer, cakes and bakes, while entertainment will include cookery theatre and children's activities.

It will run on September 4 and 5 from 10am to 4pm.

Sandringham Food and Drink Festival, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Sandringham Food, Craft and Wood Festival

From 10am to 6pm on August 6 and 8, the west Norfolk festival will feature producers and demonstrations from chefs, including Laurence Henry, who won MasterChef: The Professionals in 2018.

There will be a real ale marquee, a piazza with street food traders and food halls featuring local sellers.

The Sausage and Cider Festival is coming to Norwich this summer. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sausage and Cider Festival

Running at St Andrew's Hall in Norwich's city centre, the festival will take place on Saturday, July 24.

It will have two sessions - 12pm to 5pm and 8pm to 11pm - and will include live bands and DJs, a gin bar, eating contests and much more.

A previous Beccles Food and Drink Festival. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

Beccles Food and Drink Festival

Just over the border in Suffolk, the popular free festival, which will run from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, August 14, will include food and drink stalls, including 10 new traders selling rum, chilli sauces, macarons and more.

There will be street food, music and children's entertainment, and the focus of the festivities will be around New Market, Sheepgate and St Michael's Church.

Woodforde's Brewery in Woodbastwick is running the Big Dray Out family music festival this summer. - Credit: Woodforde's Brewery

Big Dray Out

On Sunday, August 15, from 11.30am to 11.30pm, Woodforde's Brewery, in Woodbastwick, will host a festival focusing on great music, great beer and children's entertainment.

There'll be a beer tent and music from UK tribute acts and local artists.

Eaton Park.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Open Air Film and Street Food Festival

From August 26 to 28, Eaton Park in Norwich will play host to the film and food event, which will include 10 movies over three days and a chance to relax in the sun and sample street food from local producers.

Street Feast at The Ffolkes pub and hotel in Hillington has been extended until December. - Credit: daniellaphotography.co.uk

Street Feast at the Ffolkes

Every Friday and Saturday, the Hillington pub welcomes food lovers to enjoy a selection of street food vendors, as well as music from guest DJs and a great atmosphere.

It runs from 5pm to 11pm on Fridays and 12pm to 11pm on Saturdays and will continue until December 2021. There is a £3 entry fee.

Norfolk produce will be celebrated at Feastival at The Forum in Norwich this summer. - Credit: Anna Stevenson

Feastival at the Forum

Feastival at the Forum, on Millennium Plain in Norwich, will take place the weekend of September 18 and 19, and will showcase Norfolk's food and drink producers.

It is free to attend as part of Heritage Open Days 2021, and it has been created to mark this year's nationwide theme of Edible England.

North Norfolk cheesemaker Catherine Temple.Picture: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Local Flavours

Though the festival is being held in autumn, we can all keep our fingers crossed for a sunny end to September.

The Local Flavours festival will be held on Wednesday, September 29 at the Norfolk Showground on the edge of Norwich, and is a celebration of local food and drink.

The event is free to attend for business owners, chefs, food buyers, trainees and others working in the industry who are looking to source local produce.

The Junkyard Market. Picture: James Randle - Credit: Archant

Junkyard Market

Since it started during the pandemic, Junkyard Market has proved a hit in Norwich and similar events have been set up in other areas around the country.

Having been granted permission to stay for 12 months in spring, the ticketed street food festival will be staying in its St Mary's Works home throughout summer and into winter.

Castle Gardens in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Mysagarden

Having enjoyed a successful stint outside Castle Quarter over winter and spring, Mysabar food and drink festival has renamed itself Mysagarden and moved to the Lower Castle Gardens.

As well as its line-up of street food traders, it will also be hosting live music until September 5.