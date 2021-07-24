News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Food & Drink

Food and drink festivals happening in Norfolk this summer

Author Picture Icon

Lauren Cope

Published: 6:30 AM July 24, 2021   
Visitors enjoying Beccles Food and Drink Festival in a previous year. Picture: Archant.

Visitors enjoying Beccles Food and Drink Festival in a previous year. Picture: Archant. - Credit: Archant

With the school holidays arriving and coronavirus restrictions coming to a close, it feels like summer has only just started.

Here are just some of the food and drink festivals taking place in Norfolk and Waveney over the next couple of months.

The North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival at Holkham Hall 2019. Picture: NEIL PERRY

The North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival at Holkham Hall 2019. Picture: NEIL PERRY - Credit: Archant

  • North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival

The walled garden at Holkham Hall will welcome the North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival for its 12th year, featuring local food and drink producers who grow, rear, produce and supply goods in the region.

Stall holders will be selling fresh meat, vegetables, artisan beer, cakes and bakes, while entertainment will include cookery theatre and children's activities.

It will run on September 4 and 5 from 10am to 4pm.

Sandringham Food and Drink Festival, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Sandringham Food and Drink Festival, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

  • Sandringham Food, Craft and Wood Festival 

Most Read

  1. 1 'Too close to home': Neighbours' shock as body found at Mousehold Heath
  2. 2 Which? warning to avoid sun cream brand for children
  3. 3 Poultry company owner says food industry is at 'crisis point'
  1. 4 Chicken restaurant closes 'due to unforeseen circumstances'
  2. 5 Lifeboat crew rescues three girls out to sea on lilos
  3. 6 Noise investigation launched after works leave houses 'tremoring'
  4. 7 What are the top 10 new shops opening in Norwich?
  5. 8 New beauty salon and massage rooms open at country club
  6. 9 'Like an invasion' - locals speak out over five-day festival
  7. 10 'Cold and desolate' - Anne Robinson's Countdown jibe at Norfolk

From 10am to 6pm on August 6 and 8, the west Norfolk festival will feature producers and demonstrations from chefs, including Laurence Henry, who won MasterChef: The Professionals in 2018.

There will be a real ale marquee, a piazza with street food traders and food halls featuring local sellers.

The Sausage and Cider Festival is coming to Norwich this summer. 

The Sausage and Cider Festival is coming to Norwich this summer. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

  • Sausage and Cider Festival

Running at St Andrew's Hall in Norwich's city centre, the festival will take place on Saturday, July 24.

It will have two sessions - 12pm to 5pm and 8pm to 11pm - and will include live bands and DJs, a gin bar, eating contests and much more.

Beccles Food and Drink Festival 2015.Picture: James Bass

A previous Beccles Food and Drink Festival. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

  • Beccles Food and Drink Festival

Just over the border in Suffolk, the popular free festival, which will run from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, August 14, will include food and drink stalls, including 10 new traders selling rum, chilli sauces, macarons and more.

There will be street food, music and children's entertainment, and the focus of the festivities will be around New Market, Sheepgate and St Michael's Church.

Woodforde's Brewery in Woodbastwick is running the Big Dray Out family music festival this summer. 

Woodforde's Brewery in Woodbastwick is running the Big Dray Out family music festival this summer. - Credit: Woodforde's Brewery

  • Big Dray Out

On Sunday, August 15, from 11.30am to 11.30pm, Woodforde's Brewery, in Woodbastwick, will host a festival focusing on great music, great beer and children's entertainment.

There'll be a beer tent and music from UK tribute acts and local artists.

Eaton Park.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Eaton Park.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

  • Open Air Film and Street Food Festival

From August 26 to 28, Eaton Park in Norwich will play host to the film and food event, which will include 10 movies over three days and a chance to relax in the sun and sample street food from local producers.

Street Feast at The Ffolkes pub and hotel in Hillington has been extended until December. 

Street Feast at The Ffolkes pub and hotel in Hillington has been extended until December. - Credit: daniellaphotography.co.uk

  • Street Feast at the Ffolkes

Every Friday and Saturday, the Hillington pub welcomes food lovers to enjoy a selection of street food vendors, as well as music from guest DJs and a great atmosphere.

It runs from 5pm to 11pm on Fridays and 12pm to 11pm on Saturdays and will continue until December 2021. There is a £3 entry fee.

Norfolk produce will be celebrated at Feastival at The Forum in Norwich this summer. 

Norfolk produce will be celebrated at Feastival at The Forum in Norwich this summer. - Credit: Anna Stevenson

  • Feastival at the Forum

Feastival at the Forum, on Millennium Plain in Norwich, will take place the weekend of September 18 and 19, and will showcase Norfolk's food and drink producers.

It is free to attend as part of Heritage Open Days 2021, and it has been created to mark this year's nationwide theme of Edible England.

North Norfolk cheesemaker Catherine Temple.Picture: Sonya Duncan

North Norfolk cheesemaker Catherine Temple.Picture: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

  • Local Flavours

Though the festival is being held in autumn, we can all keep our fingers crossed for a sunny end to September.

The Local Flavours festival will be held on Wednesday, September 29 at the Norfolk Showground on the edge of Norwich, and is a celebration of local food and drink.

The event is free to attend for business owners, chefs, food buyers, trainees and others working in the industry who are looking to source local produce.

The Junkyard Market. Picture: James Randle

The Junkyard Market. Picture: James Randle - Credit: Archant

  • Junkyard Market

Since it started during the pandemic, Junkyard Market has proved a hit in Norwich and similar events have been set up in other areas around the country.

Having been granted permission to stay for 12 months in spring, the ticketed street food festival will be staying in its St Mary's Works home throughout summer and into winter.

Norwich Castle gardens. The Mysabar will be held in a part of the gardens. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Castle Gardens in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

  • Mysagarden

Having enjoyed a successful stint outside Castle Quarter over winter and spring, Mysabar food and drink festival has renamed itself Mysagarden and moved to the Lower Castle Gardens.

As well as its line-up of street food traders, it will also be hosting live music until September 5.

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mundesley beach in the early summer sun with Bacton, Walcott and Happisburgh lighthouse in the backg

Days Out Guide

7 places to avoid the crowds in Norfolk this summer

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Charles Albert who started growing vegetables as a form of therapy has been told to dig them up or f

'I'd be utterly lost without it' - Family told to dig up vegetable patch

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
EDP roof, Rouen Road, Norwich Thunder clouds over Castle Museum before tha massive lighting show, 2

Norfolk Weather

Thunderstorms and heavy rain warning for Norfolk

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Elmham Surgery. Picture: Ian Burt

Data

What it is like to be registered at Norfolk's busiest GP

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus