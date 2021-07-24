Food and drink festivals happening in Norfolk this summer
- Credit: Archant
With the school holidays arriving and coronavirus restrictions coming to a close, it feels like summer has only just started.
Here are just some of the food and drink festivals taking place in Norfolk and Waveney over the next couple of months.
- North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival
The walled garden at Holkham Hall will welcome the North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival for its 12th year, featuring local food and drink producers who grow, rear, produce and supply goods in the region.
Stall holders will be selling fresh meat, vegetables, artisan beer, cakes and bakes, while entertainment will include cookery theatre and children's activities.
It will run on September 4 and 5 from 10am to 4pm.
- Sandringham Food, Craft and Wood Festival
Most Read
- 1 'Too close to home': Neighbours' shock as body found at Mousehold Heath
- 2 Which? warning to avoid sun cream brand for children
- 3 Poultry company owner says food industry is at 'crisis point'
- 4 Chicken restaurant closes 'due to unforeseen circumstances'
- 5 Lifeboat crew rescues three girls out to sea on lilos
- 6 Noise investigation launched after works leave houses 'tremoring'
- 7 What are the top 10 new shops opening in Norwich?
- 8 New beauty salon and massage rooms open at country club
- 9 'Like an invasion' - locals speak out over five-day festival
- 10 'Cold and desolate' - Anne Robinson's Countdown jibe at Norfolk
From 10am to 6pm on August 6 and 8, the west Norfolk festival will feature producers and demonstrations from chefs, including Laurence Henry, who won MasterChef: The Professionals in 2018.
There will be a real ale marquee, a piazza with street food traders and food halls featuring local sellers.
- Sausage and Cider Festival
Running at St Andrew's Hall in Norwich's city centre, the festival will take place on Saturday, July 24.
It will have two sessions - 12pm to 5pm and 8pm to 11pm - and will include live bands and DJs, a gin bar, eating contests and much more.
- Beccles Food and Drink Festival
Just over the border in Suffolk, the popular free festival, which will run from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, August 14, will include food and drink stalls, including 10 new traders selling rum, chilli sauces, macarons and more.
There will be street food, music and children's entertainment, and the focus of the festivities will be around New Market, Sheepgate and St Michael's Church.
- Big Dray Out
On Sunday, August 15, from 11.30am to 11.30pm, Woodforde's Brewery, in Woodbastwick, will host a festival focusing on great music, great beer and children's entertainment.
There'll be a beer tent and music from UK tribute acts and local artists.
- Open Air Film and Street Food Festival
From August 26 to 28, Eaton Park in Norwich will play host to the film and food event, which will include 10 movies over three days and a chance to relax in the sun and sample street food from local producers.
- Street Feast at the Ffolkes
Every Friday and Saturday, the Hillington pub welcomes food lovers to enjoy a selection of street food vendors, as well as music from guest DJs and a great atmosphere.
It runs from 5pm to 11pm on Fridays and 12pm to 11pm on Saturdays and will continue until December 2021. There is a £3 entry fee.
- Feastival at the Forum
Feastival at the Forum, on Millennium Plain in Norwich, will take place the weekend of September 18 and 19, and will showcase Norfolk's food and drink producers.
It is free to attend as part of Heritage Open Days 2021, and it has been created to mark this year's nationwide theme of Edible England.
- Local Flavours
Though the festival is being held in autumn, we can all keep our fingers crossed for a sunny end to September.
The Local Flavours festival will be held on Wednesday, September 29 at the Norfolk Showground on the edge of Norwich, and is a celebration of local food and drink.
The event is free to attend for business owners, chefs, food buyers, trainees and others working in the industry who are looking to source local produce.
- Junkyard Market
Since it started during the pandemic, Junkyard Market has proved a hit in Norwich and similar events have been set up in other areas around the country.
Having been granted permission to stay for 12 months in spring, the ticketed street food festival will be staying in its St Mary's Works home throughout summer and into winter.
- Mysagarden
Having enjoyed a successful stint outside Castle Quarter over winter and spring, Mysabar food and drink festival has renamed itself Mysagarden and moved to the Lower Castle Gardens.
As well as its line-up of street food traders, it will also be hosting live music until September 5.