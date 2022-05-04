Enjoy Mediterranean dishes with views of Norfolk Broads at new bistro

Mediterranean-style food with views of the Norfolk Broads will soon be offered at a new bistro.

Flavours of Horning is taking over the former Clubhouse café, overlooking the Ferry Marina in the village.

It is owned by Keith Evans, former head chef at the Blue Boar in Sprowston and owner of the mobile food business Street Flavours.

The street food firm was set up during the coronavirus pandemic in order to keep the chef afloat during lockdown, but Mr Evans served his last customers in the pub's car park just a few weeks ago.

Mediterranean-style dishes will be offered at Flavours of Horning, a bistro - Credit: Keith Evans

Now the 47-year-old, from Old Catton, is following his life-long dream of running his own restaurant and has set his sights on Horning.

The chef of more than 30-years said: "I decided it was time for a new venture and this is something I have always wanted to do throughout my career.

"Now I feel ready, so I have gone for it."

The former Clubhouse café closed back in September 2021 and the site has since sat empty.

But with a tasty new menu, a bistro-style offering in the evening with fresh, Mediterranean dishes, and unrivalled views of the Broads, Mr Evans hopes customers will come flocking back this summer.

"We are right on the water with brilliant views and a nice alfresco dining area which will be nice in the warmer months," he said.

"Horning is a lovely village, the summer trade is great but the challenge is to make a destination eating place in the winter.

Flavours of Horning is a new bistro which is set to open in the former Clubhouse cafe in Ferry Road, Horning. - Credit: Keith Evans

"We are going to do a really good roast on Sundays. We are also looking to do street food events on Friday nights and maybe themed evenings on Saturdays."

Flavours of Horning is hoping to officially open on Thursday, May 13.

In the meantime, Flavours' converted horsebox is selling fresh cakes, sausage rolls and hot drinks outside of the site.

Flavours of Horning is a new bistro along the Broads. It also has a converted horsebox outside selling coffee, fresh cakes and sausage rolls - Credit: Keith Evans

Mr Evans added: "I'm nervous but also excited.

"I'm looking forward to serving some good food and hopefully we get a good following.

"The reaction locally has been good. I think people are looking forward to our opening."