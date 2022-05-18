News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Bistro launches with Mediterranean-style menu and views of Broads

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:29 AM May 18, 2022
New restaurant Flavours of Horning has been opened on the waterfront in the village by chef Keith Ev

New restaurant Flavours of Horning has opened on the waterfront in the village by chef Keith Evans.

The owner of a new café and bistro along the Norfolk Broads says he is looking forward to a busy summer after impressing visitors with his Mediterranean-style dishes.

Flavours of Horning, overlooking the village's Ferry Marina, opened its doors for the first time on Thursday, May 12.

And already the reviews from locals and holidaymakers have been glowing. 

It is owned by Keith Evans, from Old Catton, who has been a chef for more than 30 years. 

New restaurant Flavours of Horning has been opened on the waterfront in the village by chef Keith Ev

New restaurant Flavours of Horning has opened on the waterfront in the village by chef Keith Evans.

Mr Evans previously ran Keith's Kitchen and a mobile street food business, Street Flavours, at the Blue Boar pub in Sprowston. 

But earlier this year, he took the plunge to open his own restaurant.

The 47-year-old said: "We have had some really good feedback.

New restaurant Flavours of Horning has been opened on the waterfront in the village by chef Keith Ev

New restaurant Flavours of Horning has opened on the waterfront in the village by chef Keith Evans. Pictured is lemon and thyme panko chicken

"They are loving the flavours and that it’s different from anything else around here.

"It was very nerve-wracking ahead of the opening but I am really enjoying it.

"I'm really happy I made it happen."

New restaurant Flavours of Horning has been opened on the waterfront in the village by chef Keith Ev

New restaurant Flavours of Horning has opened on the waterfront in the village by chef Keith Evans. Pictured is cromer crab

The most popular dishes have been the seabass served with king prawns and panko chicken served with mini roast potatoes and buttered seasonal vegetables. 

Mr Evans is also hoping to introduce pizza Saturdays and barbecues outside on the decking on Sundays. 

New restaurant Flavours of Horning has been opened on the waterfront in the village by chef Keith Ev

New restaurant Flavours of Horning has opened on the waterfront in the village by chef Keith Evans.

New restaurant Flavours of Horning has been opened on the waterfront in the village by chef Keith Ev

New restaurant Flavours of Horning has opened on the waterfront in the village by chef Keith Evans.

New restaurant Flavours of Horning has been opened on the waterfront in the village by chef Keith Ev

New restaurant Flavours of Horning has opened on the waterfront in the village by chef Keith Evans.

