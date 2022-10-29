5 of the most affordable spots for a roast dinner in Great Yarmouth

Here are some of the most affordable places you can enjoy a roast dinner in and around Great Yarmouth - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2009

Roast dinners are a favourite of many up and down the country - especially in the winter months.

Some look forward to a crispy roast potato while others enjoy a Yorkshire pudding - everyone has a favourite part.

With this in mind, here are some of the most affordable places you can enjoy a roast dinner in and around Great Yarmouth.

1. Toby Carvery Captain Manby

Toby Carvery: Captain Manby in Gorleston Credit: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2009

Where: Sidegate Road, Gorleston, Great Yarmouth, NR31 7RA

When: Monday to Sunday

Price: Midweek carvery from £9.49, £10.49 on Saturdays, £13.49 on Sundays

Toby Carvery Captain Manby is a firm favourite among locals and has served hungry customers for the past 35 years.

The carvery has something for everyone and offers a range of tender slices of roasted meat, tasty seasonal veg and crispy roast potatoes to choose from.

There is even sharing options which includes a yorkie platter and a glazed pigs in blankets sharer.

2. Castle Carvery

Where: Castle Freehouse, Norwich Road, Caister-on-Sea, Great Yarmouth, NR30 5JN

When: Monday to Sunday

Price: Monday to Saturday from £10.95, Sundays from £12.95

Greeting customers with a family friendly atmosphere, the carvery offers a generous selection of meats alongside locally sourced, freshly prepared vegetables, potatoes and homemade Yorkshire puddings.

Kitted out with a children's FunFort, little ones will be kept entertained too.

Castle Carvery has three other restaurants in East Anglia which are located in Norwich and Oulton Broad.

3. Brewers Fayre

Where: Runham Road, Great Yarmouth, NR30 1SH

When: Sundays from 12pm

Price: £10.49

Brewers Fayre's Sunday carvery is a popular choice among families for its succulent slow-cooked meat.

With bottomless rustic giant Yorkshire puddings and freshly prepared fluffy potatoes, visitors have the choice between roast beef, turkey and gammon or can even tuck into all three if particularly hungry.

4. The Grayling

The Grayling pub in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Archant

Where: Mitchell Drive, Jones Way, Great Yarmouth, NR31 0GB

When: Monday to Sunday

Price: Monday to Saturday regular plates £8.75, Sunday and bank holidays from £10.75

The Grayling is considered an ideal family pub for a spot of lunch with a daily carvery option among its large selection of meals.

Its carvery features tasty slow-cooked meats, homemade Yorkshire puddings and vegetables for all seasons.

Hungrier customers can upgrade to a large for £2 more.

5. The Kings Arms

The Kings Arms pub in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Google Maps

Where: Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, NR30 1BG

When: Sundays from 12pm

Price: From £10.50 (one course)

The Kings Arms is a warm pub which serves a number of home cooked favourites which includes a popular Sunday lunch.

Armed with all the trimmings you might expect from a roast dinner, the pub's food leaves customers feeling full and satisfied.