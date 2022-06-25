5 great pubs with links to Norfolk's maritime past

Norfolk is known for its close links with the sea and many of its pubs have particularly close maritime associations. Here are five of them:

The Ship Inn on Beach Road, Mundesley, offers itself as a family-friendly pub. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2010

1. The Ship Inn

Where: 21 Beach Road, Mundesley NR11 8BQ

Set overlooking Mundesley Beach, the Ship Inn is one of the oldest pubs along the Norfolk coast - dating back 300 years.

The cobbled house to the right of the Ship Inn was part of the Old Lifeboat Inn, which originally dates back to the early 1800s. The village sign even has a picture of the old pub.

The pub uses only the freshest ingredients from independent local suppliers and has a large beachside garden where people can enjoy food and drink.

The White Horse Inn, Brancaster - Credit: Google Maps

2. The White Horse Inn

Where: Main Road, Brancaster, Staithe PE31 8BY

Situated on the marshland coastline of north Norfolk at Brancaster Staithe, the White Horse Inn offers panoramic views across tidal marshes and sandy marshes.

The pub makes the most of shellfish from its village fishermen, with a selection of seafood options.

Its terrace overlooks the lobster pots, oyster beds and saltmarshes out to Scolt Head Island and the sea beyond.









Fishermans Return pub at Winterton.June 2013.Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2013

3. Fishermans Return

Where: The Lane, Winterton-on-Sea, Norfolk, NR29 4BN

Renowned by visitors and locals alike, the Fishermans Return is highly regarded for its fish offering.

The pub primarily uses locally sourced ingredients with its food freshly prepared.

Originally known as Juby's, the pub became the Fishermans Arms before later settling on its current name the Fishermans Return.





4. The Jolly Sailors

The Jolly Sailor pub in Brancaster Staithe. It has an enclosed garden with a giant children’s play area, treasure chest and ‘Jolly Roger boat’. - Credit: Archant

Where: Main Road, Brancaster Staithe, PE31 8BJ

The 18th century village local serves real ales from its microbrewery, Brancaster Brewery.

The Jolly Sailors serves great pub classics, local seafood and one of the largest selection of rum on the coast.

In late 1797, there was such a demand for malting barley that a large maltings which stretched 312ft was built in Brancaster Staithe yards from the Jolly Sailors, to make use of the harbour for export.

At the time, it was believed to be the largest in the country.

Today, the demand for north Norfolk barley is still strong with orders regularly coming from as far away as California.





5. The Lifeboat Inn

Th Lifeboat Inn at Thornham - Credit: Ian Burt

Where: Ship Lane, Thornham, Norfolk, PE36 6LT

Steeped in history, the Lifeboat Inn was built as a cottage with two outhouses and became a 16th century smugglers' alehouse.

The pub has a history of smugglers and today is full of character - offering unique characteristics for each of its 16 rooms.

Located a stone's throw away from the sea, the pub is a popular coastal hideaway on the north Norfolk coast.