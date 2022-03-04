New owners of Norfolk pub want to make it a 'jewel of the Broads'

The Ferry Inn has reopened under new management. Insert: Paul Walker, general manager - Credit: The Ferry Inn

A Norfolk Broads pub has reopened under new management with an eye on eventually welcoming overnight guests.

The Ferry Inn in Horning has been taken over by Michael Baldwin and Mike Wilson, the owners of Bank House Hotel and The Wenns Chop & Ale House in King’s Lynn.

Since the pair announced they would be running the pub, posts on its social media have received hundreds of likes and supportive messages.

Paul Walker, general manager at The Ferry Inn. - Credit: The Ferry Inn

Michael Baldwin said: “When the opportunity arose to take on this historic pub, it was one we couldn’t turn down. I cannot think of a pub in a more beautiful location and with so much potential.

"The Ferry has a wonderful and loyal customer base already and we are looking forward to meeting everybody and returning their pub to the jewel of the Broads.”

The pub will be open seven days a week, serving a classic pub menu using local ingredients as well as a traditional Sunday carvery.

The pub is on the River Bure, with mooring spots available for those visiting by boat - Credit: The Ferry Inn

There will also be breakfast available on weekends, from 7am to 11am, but the owners are hoping to expand this to every day of the week.

The bar will stock ales from local breweries as well as a range of soft drinks, wines and spirits.

The team is looking to add a new bar and restaurant as well as bedrooms for guests over the next year.

The view of the River Bure from inside The Ferry Inn. - Credit: The Ferry Inn

Paul Walker, the general manager, has years of experience in hospitality, having spent 20 years at Dunston Hall and The Hoste Arms.

Mr Walker added: “We are going to work incredibly hard to ensure that The Ferry remains a happy place for everyone to visit either by foot, car or boat.

"I cannot think of a more beautiful location in Norfolk to relax with friends and family.”

There will be mooring spots available for those arriving by boat on the River Bure and there is also a large car park.